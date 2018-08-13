From farm to spa, goat’s milk is one of skin care’s hero ingredients

In internet parlance, calling someone the GOAT is a major compliment. Short for for the “greatest of all time,” it’s no coincidence that this winning endorsement shares its name with an animal that’s trending in the wellness world. In June, I spent a weekend practising yoga and Pilates with Misfit Studio at Woodfield, a retreat centre in Muskoka, Ont. On our agenda was one particularly curious item: hanging out with goats. Trained as therapy animals, they spent a good hour cuddling and climbing all over us. Goats have also been incorporated into yoga classes, including some held at last year’s Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto.

When they’re not nibbling on your fingers, butting heads or working on their downward dog pose, these barnyard beauties are making their mark on skincare, with goat’s milk being included in formulas for items such as soaps, lotions and balms. André Beauregard is the founder and president of Canus, a company in Montreal that has been producing goat milk soap and other products since 1998. “The true benefit of goat’s milk it that it is a natural moisturizer,” he says. The milk’s vitamins and minerals are easily absorbed, he says, and it has an alkalinity that matches that of the skin. How great is that?

What to try

Made using fresh goat’s milk collected from local farmers, this bar soap cleanses without drying. Caprina Fresh Goat’s Milk Soap Original Formula, $2.49 through canusgoatsmilk.com.

This easy-to-apply balm uses goat milk and manuka honey to soothe the delicate eye area. Kate Somerville Goat Milk De-Puffing Eye Balm, $48 at Sephora (sephora.com).

A partnership between neighbouring farms in New York State, this hand lotion features cucumber, hibiscus and aloe with a goat-milk base. Beekman 1802 & MacKenzie Childs Morning Glory Hand Lotion, $27 through theshoppingchannel.com.