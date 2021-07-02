Furniture store Home Société opening second Ontario location in Ottawa

Canadian furniture store Home Société is following up its first Ontario location in Toronto with a new 80,000-square foot showroom in Ottawa. “Our second Home Société location will help us better serve our existing Ottawa-based clientele that were coming to Quebec to shop at our different stores,” says Éric Corbeil, co-president of Maison Corbeil, one of Home Société's in-house brands, which also includes Must and Jardin de Ville, a collection of items for outdoor living. “Our strength is to offer a wide selection of design styles at every price point and custom-made furniture.”
In addition to its own collections, Home Société carries international lines including Ligne Roset, Manutti, Royal Botania, Kartell and Flou. “At our Ottawa location, the section for the Must brand will be the largest and we will also have, as part of the Maison Corbeil space, a new collection called Lodge, a cottage-centric assortment with a contemporary twist, an exclusivity in Ontario,” Corbeil says. Local favourite La Bottega Nicastro also operates a café within the store.
While Home Société carries buzzy, internationally collections, its selection emphasizes a timelessness that transcends trends. “Every collection and piece of furniture is carefully chosen for their beauty, quality and versatility, and to please people with a shared passion for tasteful living,” Corbeil says.
Home Société, 2685 Iris St., Ottawa, 613-518-0400, homesociete.ca.
Jardin de Ville Monaco Lounge Chair, from $649.
Maison Corbeil Elliott Velvet 3-Seater Sofa, from $2,299.
Must Spider Table, from $ 1,299.
