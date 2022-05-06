Ganni’s corporate ethos considers everything from materials and textile sourcing to inclusivity, including their customers.Handout

A Danish clothing brand with a loyal following of #GanniGirls, Ganni has lately brought a much-needed element of fun to fashion. “We’re probably most known for our Scandi 2.0 sense of style – full of contrast and colour with an unexpected, playful edge,” says creative director Ditte Reffstrup, who runs the brand alongside her husband, founder Nicolaj Reffstrup.

Previously available to Canadians through independent boutiques, department stores and online retailers, Ganni is opening its first Canadian store at Toronto’s Yorkdale Shopping Centre this week. “I think we share a similar approach rooted in a more laid-back and effortless sense of style, that reflects our way of living,” Reffstrup says of the similarities between Danish and Canadian flair. That translates to an approachable aesthetic and design details that make a strong statement such as Peter Pan collars, chunky boots and voluminous sleeves. At the Toronto store, expect to find those signatures in a warm, welcoming space inspired by the Reffstrups’ home in Copenhagen. “There’s always an eclectic mix of vintage finds and Danish design and we always try to work with local talent on customized commissioned artwork,” she says.

Ganni’s corporate ethos considers everything from materials and textile sourcing to inclusivity, including their customers. “What we do is all about making the people who wear our clothes feel the most confident version of themselves,” Reffstrup says.

Ganni, Yorkdale Shopping Centre, 3401 Dufferin St., Toronto, ganni.com.

Bucket hat, $135.

Multi wool oversize blazer, $745.

Seersucker smock mini dress, $425.

