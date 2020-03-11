 Skip to main content
Get carried away with this stylish and practical luggage

If you travel light(ish), these suitcases guarantee your luggage isn’t lost on a belt packed with standard articles

Hugo trench coat, $675, Hugo Boss blazer, $695, shorts, $298 at Boss (hugoboss.com). Michael Kors Collection sandals, $725, socks, price on request at Michael Kors (michaelkors.com). Globe-Trotter vanity case (in model’s hand), $1,325 at B Hemmings & Co. (bhemmings.com). Gucci suitcase (on floor), $5,110 at Ssense (ssense.com). For additional luggage info and credits, turn to page TK.

Model: Aliya Lucas at Elite Model Management.

Hot wheels

Open this photo in gallery

Saty + Pratha/The Globe and Mail

Based in Munich but inspired by youth culture in 1970s Venice Beach, Calif., Floyd mixes mid-century hues with red skateboard wheels that cruise easily through the terminal.

Floyd Cabin bag, $550 through floyd.one.

Neutral gear

Open this photo in gallery

Saty + Pratha/The Globe and Mail

Lest there be any doubt about its purpose, Off-White’s minimalist carry-on polycarbonate case is embossed with the instruction, “For travel.”

Off-White Arrows trolley suitcase, $1,295 at Ssense (ssense.com).

Crunch time

Open this photo in gallery

Saty + Pratha/The Globe and Mail

For the frequent flier who shudders with every new ding on his or her suitcase, Crash Baggage pieces come predented. The brand’s tagline: “Handle without care.”

Crash Baggage Cabin suitcase, US$433 through crashbaggage.com.

Looking dapper

Open this photo in gallery

Saty + Pratha/The Globe and Mail

The original dandy travel companion, Globe-Trotter luggage is surprisingly strong considering its lightweight, fibreboard construction with leather trim.

Globe-Trotter Safari 20-inch case in ivory, $2,125 at B Hemmings & Co. (bhemmings.com). Hugo leather jacket, $895 at Boss (hugoboss.com).

Logo mania

Open this photo in gallery

Saty + Pratha/The Globe and Mail

Longchamp’s hard-sided cases come in lots of classic hues such as olive and navy, but its Pliage line stands out with graphic takes on its branding.

Le Pliage Cuir LGP small wheeled suitcase, $620 at Longchamp (longchamp.com).

Hue news

Open this photo in gallery

Saty + Pratha/The Globe and Mail

The Horizon Soft Luggage collection, by industrial designer Marc Newson, is Louis Vuitton’s most colourful travel option. A series of fresh hues debuts this month.

Horizon Soft 55 luggage, $3,550 at Louis Vuitton (louisvuitton.com).

