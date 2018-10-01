Get ready for colder weather with our fall fashion guide

Read more e-books and guides from The Globe and Mail
We the north: Six Canadian designers making the world’s best outerwear
If there’s one area Canadian fashion excels at, it’s staying warm and stylish. Six outerwear brands lead the charge
Think suits are stuffy? These eight looks for fall prove otherwise
Blazers and coats are being reinvented for fall in unexpected colours, luxe fabrics and extreme cuts. It’s definitely not business as usual
Tartans, plaids and more: How to rock checkered men’s wear looks this fall
Don’t choose between tartans and plaids for fall; just wear them all
All that glitters in fall fashion
From the shimmer of the Eiffel Tower to the insouciant combination of streetwear, eveningwear and jawbreaker pearls, all inspiration points to Paris this fall
From banana clips to gene-based skincare, these are the fall beauty trends to watch
If a sartorial risk taker such as Carrie Bradshaw was skeptical of the scrunchy, just imagine how flustered a fuchsia banana clip will make the average person on the street?
These are the fall fashion trends to follow now
From covetable collar necklaces to eye-catching heels, here’s how to harness the allure of pieces that pop
Singer-songwriter Ralph models fall’s coziest faux fur and shearling
The synth-pop sensation talks about making her mark with style and substance
Star stylist Cary Tauben pulls together his fall fashion hitlist
Through a busy season of filming XOXO, Tauben is likely to turn heads with his bright and punchy wardrobe
These are the new fashion designer names to know for fall
Catherine Holstein’s Khaite line will be making its Canadian debut this fall, while other names to watch include Wes Gordon, Steven Cateron and Laurence & Chico
A new series of pop-up shops puts Canadian designers at the forefront of fall fashion
Hudson’s Bay is partnering with Toronto-based Collections on a series of spaces featuring exclusively Canadian fashion
Read the full Style Advisor: October 2018 fall edition
On the Azorean island of Sao Miguel, the growing design scene is creating a contemporary spin on rustic living
