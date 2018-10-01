Get ready for colder weather with our fall fashion guide

Read more e-books and guides from The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery Photography by Lawrence Cortez

We the north: Six Canadian designers making the world’s best outerwear

If there’s one area Canadian fashion excels at, it’s staying warm and stylish. Six outerwear brands lead the charge

Open this photo in gallery Shalan and Paul

Think suits are stuffy? These eight looks for fall prove otherwise

Blazers and coats are being reinvented for fall in unexpected colours, luxe fabrics and extreme cuts. It’s definitely not business as usual

Open this photo in gallery Nathan Cyprys

Tartans, plaids and more: How to rock checkered men’s wear looks this fall

Don’t choose between tartans and plaids for fall; just wear them all

Open this photo in gallery Carlyle Routh

All that glitters in fall fashion

From the shimmer of the Eiffel Tower to the insouciant combination of streetwear, eveningwear and jawbreaker pearls, all inspiration points to Paris this fall

From banana clips to gene-based skincare, these are the fall beauty trends to watch

If a sartorial risk taker such as Carrie Bradshaw was skeptical of the scrunchy, just imagine how flustered a fuchsia banana clip will make the average person on the street?

Open this photo in gallery HANDOUT

These are the fall fashion trends to follow now

From covetable collar necklaces to eye-catching heels, here’s how to harness the allure of pieces that pop

Open this photo in gallery Michael Kai Young

Singer-songwriter Ralph models fall’s coziest faux fur and shearling

The synth-pop sensation talks about making her mark with style and substance

Open this photo in gallery Illustration by Murat Yükselir/The Globe and Mail

Star stylist Cary Tauben pulls together his fall fashion hitlist

Through a busy season of filming XOXO, Tauben is likely to turn heads with his bright and punchy wardrobe

These are the new fashion designer names to know for fall

Catherine Holstein’s Khaite line will be making its Canadian debut this fall, while other names to watch include Wes Gordon, Steven Cateron and Laurence & Chico

Open this photo in gallery DAVID PIKE

A new series of pop-up shops puts Canadian designers at the forefront of fall fashion

Hudson’s Bay is partnering with Toronto-based Collections on a series of spaces featuring exclusively Canadian fashion

Read the full Style Ad­vi­sor: October 2018 fall edi­tion

On the Azorean island of Sao Miguel, the growing design scene is creating a contemporary spin on rustic living

