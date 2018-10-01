 Skip to main content

Style Get ready for colder weather with our fall fashion guide

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Get ready for colder weather with our fall fashion guide

That chill in the air means it’s time to update your wardrobe. Get inspired with this collection of fall looks, news on designers to watch and the latest issue of Style Advisor magazine

For Subscribers
Comments

Read more e-books and guides from The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery

Photography by Lawrence Cortez

We the north: Six Canadian designers making the world’s best outerwear

If there’s one area Canadian fashion excels at, it’s staying warm and stylish. Six outerwear brands lead the charge

Read the full story

Open this photo in gallery

Shalan and Paul

Think suits are stuffy? These eight looks for fall prove otherwise

Blazers and coats are being reinvented for fall in unexpected colours, luxe fabrics and extreme cuts. It’s definitely not business as usual

Story continues below advertisement

Read the full story

Open this photo in gallery

Nathan Cyprys

Tartans, plaids and more: How to rock checkered men’s wear looks this fall

Don’t choose between tartans and plaids for fall; just wear them all

Read the full story

Open this photo in gallery

Carlyle Routh

All that glitters in fall fashion

From the shimmer of the Eiffel Tower to the insouciant combination of streetwear, eveningwear and jawbreaker pearls, all inspiration points to Paris this fall

Read the full story

Open this photo in gallery

From banana clips to gene-based skincare, these are the fall beauty trends to watch

If a sartorial risk taker such as Carrie Bradshaw was skeptical of the scrunchy, just imagine how flustered a fuchsia banana clip will make the average person on the street?

Read the full story

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

HANDOUT

These are the fall fashion trends to follow now

From covetable collar necklaces to eye-catching heels, here’s how to harness the allure of pieces that pop

Read the full story

Open this photo in gallery

Michael Kai Young

Singer-songwriter Ralph models fall’s coziest faux fur and shearling

The synth-pop sensation talks about making her mark with style and substance

Read the full story

Open this photo in gallery

Illustration by Murat Yükselir/The Globe and Mail

Star stylist Cary Tauben pulls together his fall fashion hitlist

Through a busy season of filming XOXO, Tauben is likely to turn heads with his bright and punchy wardrobe

Read the full story

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

These are the new fashion designer names to know for fall

Catherine Holstein’s Khaite line will be making its Canadian debut this fall, while other names to watch include Wes Gordon, Steven Cateron and Laurence & Chico

Read the full story

Open this photo in gallery

DAVID PIKE

A new series of pop-up shops puts Canadian designers at the forefront of fall fashion

Hudson’s Bay is partnering with Toronto-based Collections on a series of spaces featuring exclusively Canadian fashion

Read the full story

Open this photo in gallery

Read the full Style Ad­vi­sor: October 2018 fall edi­tion

On the Azorean island of Sao Miguel, the growing design scene is creating a contemporary spin on rustic living

Download the issue

(Return to top)

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
Scotch Talk: Cannavision 3 weeks in and 3 years ahead
The latest developments in cannabis, with Globe reporter Mike Hager and his expert pannel. November 8, Vancouver BC

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
State of the Arts Through Fresh Eyes
A conversation with the city's newest cultural leaders, hosted by Marsha Lederman. November 7, Vancouver

Complimentary to subscribers

Marsha Lederman

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019