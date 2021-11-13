Photography by Royal Gilbert; styling by Nadia Pizzimenti.

Style Advisor November 2021

Tone on tone

Even in a range of neutral shades, knit textures take on a cozy richness.

Maiami cardigan, $875, sweater, $865, Missoni hat, $390, scarf, $310 at Holt Renfrew. Vintage skirt, price on request at Nouveau Riche Vintage. Chloé shoes, $1,010 through chloe.com.

Vested interest

Danish designer Cecilie Bahnsen’s layers of white combine formal and casual elements.

Cecilie Bahnsen dress, US$3,100, top, US$1,200, sweater vest, US$920 through ceciliebahnsen.com. Ports 1961 boots, price on request through ports1961.com.

Rainbow bright

A pair of colourfully striped pieces maximize a sense of playfulness.

Mira Mikati, sweater, poncho, both price on request through miramikati.com.

Neutral territory

This look’s fuzzy finishing touch is a pair of lace-up oxfords in a fleecy hide.

Chloé dress, $1,195, shoes, $1,010 through chloe.com. Vintage hat, price on request at Nouveau Riche Vintage.

Top gear

Combined with technical pieces, capes and oversized scarves offer an extra element of warmth.

(On Nissi, left) Kenzo jacket, jumper, scarf, all price on request through kenzo.com. (On Julee, right) Chloé dress, $9,995, poncho, $4,495, shoes, $2,080 through chloe.com.

Pattern play

Stripes and colour blocking add a bold spin to head-to-toe sweater dressing.

(On Nissi, left) Mozh Mozh top, $530, trousers, $550 at 100% Silk Shop. Scarf, stylist’s own. (On Julee, right) YanYan Knits dress, $515, cardigan, $460 at Nordstrom. Vintage trousers, $115 at Nouveau Riche Vintage. Hand knit snood, $200 at 100% Silk Shop (100percentsilkshop.com). Coolican & Company Abbott stool in cherry wood, $419 through coolicanandcompany.com.

In the mix

Mismatch points go to the Prada and Loewe collections, which each excel at shuffling incongruous patterns together.

Top, $1,390, cardigan, $1,600, skirt, $2,190, purse, $3,000, boots, price on request at Prada. Loewe sweater (worn over shoulders), $1,150 at Holt Renfrew.

Under the hood

A Louis Vuitton jumper takes on a futuristic spirit with cinched details on its snood and pockets.

Vest, skirt, boots, all price on request at Louis Vuitton.

Craft works

Patchwork crochet makes this vintage cardigan on-trend for today.

Vintage sweater, price on request at Nouveau Riche Vintage. Hotpot Variety hat, $240 at Holt Renfrew.

Top of the heap

Proenza Schouler’s woolly tank and trousers are the ideal foundation for an all-knitted look.

Ports 1961 sweater, price on request through ports1961.com. Proenza Schouler top, $910, trousers, $1,185 through proenzaschouler.com. Vintage hat, price on request at Nouveau Riche Vintage. Missoni scarf, $890 at Holt Renfrew. Gucci shoes, $1,105 at Nordstrom.

Fuzz words

Acne’s take is more deconstructed with its bouclé nap and frayed edges.

Acne Studios sweater, $720, skirt, $860, pants, shoes, both price on request through acnestudios.com.

Photographed on location at Mellah in Toronto with its collection of Moroccan rugs. Makeup and hair by Sabrina Rinaldi for P1M.ca. Prop styling by Suzanne Campos for P1M.ca. Models: Nissi Chima and Julee Huang at Elite Toronto. Styling assistant: Samantha Best. Makeup and hair assistant: Taylor Barker.