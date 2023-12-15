Open this photo in gallery: MEC's Uplink Jacket is part of the retailer's new line of plus-size gear.Handout

Good gear for every body

Buying ski pants has long been a struggle for curvy folk. Finding technical gear for most outdoor activities is a challenge if it’s not for a lean body type. Often, it’s a choice between buying something that keeps you dry or keeps you warm. Rarely both.

The Helix Bib pants are sold in sizes up to 3X.

“What we’re trying to do,” explained MEC’s Emily Rodsted, part of the team behind the outdoor brand’s new plus-size gear, “is get more people outdoors safely. If you are making that kind of choice you’re not being safe in the outdoors.”

Rodsted and her co-worker Sophie Laliberté spent two years creating MEC’s full outdoor kit of technical gear in 1X to 4X. The new line has 14 pieces, including wool and synthetic base layers, mid-layers such as the colourful Uplink jacket, and waterproof jackets and pants for skiing and hiking. They worked with women to perfect patterns, making new discoveries at each fitting. “In plus sizes, the curve and the shapes are all different,” Laliberté explains.

The Helix Bib pants ($299.95) will certainly make powder runs a lot more fun for all shapes. Sold in sizes up to 3X, it’s got all the usual backcountry bells and whistles: internal gaiters, Recco rescue reflectors, articulated knees, waterproof seams and pockets in the right places. Adjustable suspenders allow for a custom fit and (thankfully) a lengthy, double-zippered side vent to make pit stops a lot easier.

Laliberté said that growing up with a plus-size mother was part of her inspiration. She made sure women “didn’t look like a garbage bag” while working on rainwear, for example. “We wanted women to look technical and have the right innovations to feel confident and tackle the outdoors with her friends.” mec.ca

Hestra's Army Leather Heli Ski Three Finger.

The mitts

Once mitts are on in the high alpine you don’t want to take them off to fiddle with your gear. That’s why Hestra’s Army Leather Heli Ski Three Finger ($180) model works so well – there’s enough dexterity to snap into bindings and grasp a zipper without leaving skin exposed to the cold. The Swedish glove maker has perfected this style for powder skiing – the cuffs are long to keep snow out, wrist straps mean they won’t get lost in the snow when you do take them off, and the glove’s removable fleece liners, leather finger loops and a D-ring make it easier to hang to dry. Best of all these Alpine Pro three-finger mitts are warm, thanks to the exterior goat-leather palm and wind/waterproof fabric on the back of the hand. Available in men’s and women’s sizes. hestragloves.ca

Icebreaker's superfine long sleeve roll neck base layer.

The base layer

Icebreaker’s superfine long-sleeve roll neck base layer ($275) has a lot going for it: the shockingly soft feel of the wool, for starters, making it easier to slip over and luxuriate in all day. The seams are flat to prevent friction against bare skin and the thin, merino 300-weight wool is one of the brand’s warmest fabrics. As wool is naturally breathable, it’s the best choice for backcountry exertion to stay warm and dry and the supersoft base layer is available in men’s and women’s sizes. The roll neck pulls up as a face covering and thumb holes on extended sleeves help keep the snow and wind at bay. Whether that’s on a snowstorm chairlift ride, or chasing powder face shots down the mountain. icebreaker.com