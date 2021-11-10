Hang it all

A sense of craft and cultural curiosity is what sets apart this assembly of happy-making ornaments. Be they beautiful glass objects made in Egypt, Palestine or Winnipeg, or baubles woven from the Andes to Toronto, these treasures are the perfect jumping-off point for a more diverse take on holiday decor. For the most artistic among us, Diana Watters Handmade’s cross-stitch kits let you add your own creative savvy to the tree.

Joseph Saraceno/The Globe and Mail

(Top row, from left) Jipi by Ames woven ornament, US$100/set of four through goodeeworld.com. Diana Watters Handmade DIY cross stitch ornament, $26 through etsy.com. Kazuri wooden figure ornament, US$100/set of four through goodeeworld.com. (Bottom row, from left) Grain Deep wood snowflake ornaments, $18/set of three in various sizes through etsy.com. Hebron Glass ornament, $24, Dandarah ornament, $28 at Ten Thousand Villages. Gluckstein Home mushroom ornament, $9.99 at Hudson’s Bay. Norval Morrisseau ornament, $21.95 at the Art Gallery of Ontario. Urban Jungle Design macrame ornament, $20 through etsy.com. Brook Drabot Glass ball ornament, $50/set of three through brookdrabot.com.

All fired up

A cache of handmade ceramics, from shapely pitchers and quirky pipes to cheerful vases and tumblers capture the maker’s spirit. Whether glazed in a coating reminiscent of gingerbread icing like Julie Moon’s geometric vase or finished with the more organic splatters of Obaaki’s handmade-in-Mexico pitcher, these future heirlooms add idiosyncrasy to any space.

Joseph Saraceno/The Globe and Mail

Meg Does Pottery vessels, from $42/set of two through megdoespottery.com. Summerland Ceramic bong, $300 at Edition helloedition.com. Rachael Kroeker Ceramics pendant light, $299 through rachaelkroekerceramics.com. Vicky Makes Things planter, $30, Cosmic Peace Studio vase, $55 at Rose City Goods. Days Eye pipe, $64 at Annex Vintage. Julie Moon vase, $450 through juliemoonceramics.com.

Joseph Saraceno/The Globe and Mail

Atelier Forma Luna plates, from $20 through atelierforma.ca. Venancia pitcher, $140 through obakki.com. Malaika Bottero vase, US$90 through goodeeworld.com. High Art Ceramics pipe, $75 at Annex Vintage. Forged + Found mug, $65 at Rose City Goods. Feldspar jug, $260 at Holt Renfrew.

Message in a bottle

These sculptural flacons embody the character of something we ultimately cannot see in its most pleasurable state: perfume. There’s a multitude of options for those who make a ritual out of applying scent. The most notable new releases, including Louis Vuitton’s collaboration with architect Frank Gehry, embrace bold bottle design. Or elevate the look of any fragrance with a vivacious, refillable vessel in an artful form.

Joseph Saraceno/The Globe and Mail

(Top row, from left) Armani Beauty My Way eau de parfum intense, $128 through aramani-beauty.ca. Reflections Copenhagen flacon, $624 at Holt Renfrew. (Middle row, from left) Art glass Sommerso perfume bottle, $695 at Cynthia Findlay Antiques. Perfume container, $45 at Elte (elte.com). (Bottom row, from left) Lalique crystal perfume bottle, $575 at William Ashley. Bulgari Allegra Rock n’ Rome eau de parfum, $290 at Holt Renfrew. Les Parfums Louis Vuitton Les Extraits Collection Dancing Blossom, $620 at Louis Vuitton.

Unusual suspects

Swiss cheese and the moon, scrunchies, graffiti and postmodern art are all inspiration for winter’s head-turning handbags. Some have retro appeal (i.e. Loewe’s shag carpet texture) and others, including Edte’s foam purse, feel decidedly futuristic. There are unexpected prints, such as Fendi’s marbleized motif, or maximalist embellishment (see the array of charms on a Dior piece created with the artist Lina Iris Viktor). The one unifying factor: they’re all unabashedly quirky.

Joseph Saraceno/The Globe and Mail

From top, Edte Super Mini bag, $125 through edte.com. Lady Dior bag, price on request by special order at Dior. Opelle Evie Bundle bag, $325 through opellecanada.com.

Joseph Saraceno/The Globe and Mail

From top, Peekaboo bag, $5,200 at Fendi. Loewe Flamenco clutch, $3,350 through loewe.com.

Joseph Saraceno/The Globe and Mail

From left, vintage 1950s beaded purse, $550 through caroletanenbaum.com. Flap bag, $5,025 at Chanel.

Joseph Saraceno/The Globe and Mail

From top, Kara bag, $585 at Holt Renfrew. Burrow-22 bag, $2,369 at Off-White. Canta hand-knit bag, $200 through canta.xyz.

Fashion styling by Odessa Paloma Parker. Set and prop styling by James Reiger.