Give it forward: Nine holiday gift ideas with a charitable twist

To spread the love beyond your gift list, Randi Bergman rounds up presents with a philanthropic twist

Randi Bergman
Special to The Globe and Mail
Art by female artists represents just two per cent of works sold globally, something Mrkt Gallery is hoping to change with its online showcase of paintings, illustrations and prints exclusively by women. Fifteen per cent of the profits from holiday sales – including this dreamy vacation-inspired gouache by Toronto-based Sabina Fenn – will be donated to Black Artists’ Network Dialogue, a gallery that supports Black artists in Canada and beyond. El Fenn illustration by Sabina Fenn, $400 unframed or $450 with a frame through mrktgallery.com.


The phrase “Ça va bien aller,” which translates to “It’s going to be okay,” has been splashed across many windows in Quebec this year and inspired a sparkly tribute to resilience and optimism in the form of Birks’ new bauble. Thirty per cent of profits from sales of the necklace, which features sapphires, tsavorites and rubies, will help support the Canadian Red Cross’s COVID-19 response. Rosée Du Matin Ça va bien aller horizontal bar necklace, $650 at Maison Birks.

Goodee, a digital marketplace for responsibly made home and lifestyle goods, has collaborated with the United Nations’ Ethical Fashion Initiative on a stylish carryall – now available in a range of new motifs – for everything from groceries to weekend essentials. Textiles handcrafted in Burkina Faso by a social co-operative created to promote opportunities within marginalized communities were constructed into durable totes by Cartiera, an ethical fashion enterprise in Northern Italy providing artisan training courses to asylum seekers and migrants. Bassi Market Tote, $199 through goodeeworld.com


Fable’s artisan-crafted ceramic plates, bowls and stainless-steel cutlery are designed in Vancouver, ethically produced in Portugal and created with accessible pricing in mind. For every set sold, a meal is donated to youth in need through Mealshare. For the holiday season, a cool pebble grey hue has been added to the collection. Fable pasta bowls, $68/set of four through fablehome.co.


This luxurious treatment oil is comprised of 33 botanicals including Tuhka, a rare type of Brazil Nut that minimizes skin damage from free radicals and is sourced alongside Conservation International and the Trio tribe of South Suriname. The partnership enables the local community to protect 235,000 hectares of the Amazon rainforest. Retailer The Detox Market plants a tree for every purchase, ensuring you’re doing your part for preservation too. LXMI 33 Face Oil, $154 at The Detox Market.


High atop Los Angeles lies Flamingo Estate, a historic Spanish colonial manor that has recently been transformed into a haven for creatives and environmentalists, with a sprawling organic garden that has inspired a new range of products for mind, body and belly. In partnership with the National Forest Foundation and 1% for the Planet, the Estate will plant a tree for every product sold. Flamingo Estate set of three candles, US$120 through flamingoestate.la.


Like its sister brand, Revel Cider, ibi’s wines use minimal to zero sulphur and are spontaneously fermented with Guelph, Ontario’s natural microflora. Its holiday offering, an unfiltered Cabernet Franc, is the latest vintage to contribute to the brand’s commitment to fight systematic racism. Since the summer, $500 from every release has been donated to various organizations, and this bottle’s proceeds are earmarked for the Canadian Civil Liberties Association. ibi Wine Marisol Cabernet Franc, $30 through ibiwine.ca


Twice every month, Mellah Projects auctions off one of its one-of-a-kind Moroccan rugs on its Instagram feed, @mellah_projects, with proceeds going to a variety of charities, including the Black Health Alliance and artist Bryan Espiritu’s popular Change for 100 initiative, which provides grocery gift cards to those in need. Look for special holiday edition auctions on Dec. 1 and 15. Mellah Projects rug, starting at $250 through mellah.ca.


Responsible design has always been central to the way Coolican & Company operates. Most recently, that has translated into its support for the Parkdale Land Trust, which advocates for sustainable, community-minded development in the Toronto neighbourhood that its employees call home. Twenty-five per cent of holiday sales from this brass shoehorn, which acts as an elegant décor item when not in use, will be donated to the organization. Coolican & Company Sorauren shoehorn with stand, $831 through coolicanandcompany.com.

