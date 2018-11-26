 Skip to main content

Style Giving a beauty gift can create an ideal opportunity for makeup experimentation

Giving a beauty gift can create an ideal opportunity for makeup experimentation

Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail
Chantecaille Moonlit Perle Glow Powder Limited Edition.

It’s never been a more exciting time to be a makeup junkie. A quick scroll through YouTube and Instagram will reveal creators such as Patrick Starrr and even pop star Rihanna showcasing creative looks for all styles, skin tones, ages and tastes. There’s something for everyone and plenty of room to switch it up and experiment, a quality that makes makeup a great gift.

When choosing cosmetics to give this season, the bigger and flashier, the better. Your loved one’s favourite brands typically create special releases for the season, such as limited-edition packaging on products, sets and collaborations that get more extravagant each year. Sephora’s in-house product line features dozens of special holiday launches, including value packs of bestselling items. For those who like variety, Shoppers Drug Mart also has several gift sets on offer such as its Artdeco Advent Calendar.

Many of these offerings also incorporate a charitable component. Kjaer Weis, an organic cosmetics brand of Danish origin, collaborated with fashion editor Caroline Issa on a limited-edition set of lipsticks available via Net-a-Porter that benefits Women for Women International, a non-profit that helps war survivors. And Chantecaille, which regularly partners with charities raising money for wildlife and the environment, and has released a truly opulent limited-edition powder compact.

Chantecaille Moonlit Perle Glow Powder Limited Edition, $168 at Holt Renfrew.

