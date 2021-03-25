Glasses boutique Frankly favours quirky frames

At Frankly, what you see is what you get. “The meaning of Frankly comes from being very straightforward – no gimmicks, incredibly approachable and all set around enjoying that one-on-one experience,” says founder and CEO Darrin Kenigsberg. Located in Toronto’s Parkdale neighbourhood, Frankly stocks stylish eyewear at a variety of price points selected with their neighbours in mind. “We wanted to create a unique shopping experience that had a highly curated collection of eyewear from around the world,” Kenigsberg says. That selection includes France’s Thierry Lasry, Japan’s Yuichi Toyama, Britain’s Paul Smith and Spain’s Lool. “These brands are all independently owned and known for their craftsman quality,” says Kenigsberg, adding that Frankly’s store interior reflects that design-minded approach.
One favourite at the boutique is Berlin-based Kuboraum. “They do a lot of very interesting shapes and they manipulate materials in ways that nobody else does,” Frankly’s optical manager Kyle Jackson says. “They do a lot of one-of-a-kind pieces so once they go to someone, that person has that piece and they’re the only one with it which is something that I really, really love.”
While eyewear is at its core a medical device, Kenigsberg says that, today, glasses can be as much of an expression of individuality. “We really pride ourselves on offering that curated experience and less of a library of glasses.”
Frankly, 1530 Queen St. W., Toronto, 416-333-8791, franklyglasses.com.
Cutler and Gross 1386 Emerald Marble, $560.
Kuboraum K21 BM, $525.
Raen Mason Brindle Tort, $220.
