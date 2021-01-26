Globe Craft Club: Learn how to make soap with our livestreamed class

Open this photo in gallery Embroidery by Ashley Wong. The Globe and Mail

When I first called Natalie Pepin, I told her I really wanted to learn how to make soap.

“But I’m afraid of lye,” I confessed. I suggested maybe we should do candles instead.

“No,” she told me. “Let’s do soap.”

Pepin is a Harvard graduate who, after completing her studies, decided to return to homestead in Alberta and now lives with her family in an off-grid cabin in the province’s Tawatinaw Valley. Through her business, ReSkilled Life Learning Centre, Pepin teaches a variety of homesteading skills, Indigenous arts and ancestral crafts, including tanning and beading, moccasin making and soap.

“These skills weren’t only practical. They hold clues into the lives of our ancestors,” Pepin says. “They tell us about their character, about how they got through difficult times and the things that were important to them.”

Pepin says she has always been “very artsy” and started learning traditional arts and skills as a way to connect with her Métis culture, particularly around the work of women, a part of history not always documented.

Although Pepin was passionate about environmental studies and business during her time at Harvard, she says she felt drawn to the work she could do at home preserving traditional skills and knowledge and sharing the foundational human skills “that allowed us to exist and got us to this point in time.” She says her final project at school was titled, “From Harvard to Homestead.”

Pepin says many people are – like me – both interested in, and intimidated by, the prospect of soap making from scratch. While it does involve working carefully and taking some basic safety precautions (like wearing gloves and goggles), she says most people are surprised at how safe and simple it is. Her experience is reassuring.

“Soap is kind of magical in that you’re taking two or three very different ingredients and combining them and they turn into something different,” she says. “... There’s a chemical reaction, there’s a process that takes place. And it’s like alchemy, you create something different. And I think that’s interesting to people.”

Pepin says she thinks many people are interested in soap making because it’s a practical thing we use every day and an economical, artisanal skill we can easily adapt to our own tastes and preferences.

She points out that soap making was a traditional practice of the Métis and of cultures all around the world, one of those fundamental and essential skills that she says can connect us with each other and our broader human history.

“It feels so old school to say I’m going to make soap, and there’s a piece of pride in maintaining those old skills,” she says. “It makes you feel connected to the things before you.”

Join us at tgam.ca/craftclub on Tuesday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. ET to learn soap making with Natalie Pepin of ReSkilled Life, and keep up to date on other Globe Craft Club events with our Facebook group.

Globe Craft Club Lesson two: How to make soap

Supplies

A small container of lye crystals (available from soap making or hardware stores, usually in the drain cleaning section) – pure lye crystals only

60 oz rendered lard or tallow, coconut oil or olive oil

1 litre distilled water

Any scents or colorants you’d like to use, including dried flowers, clay, charcoal, herbs or essential oils

Equipment

(Any of this equipment can be what you already use for cooking or food preparation.)