 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Style

Register
AdChoices

Globe Craft Club: Learn how to make soap with our livestreamed class

Jana G. Pruden
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Embroidery by Ashley Wong.

The Globe and Mail

When I first called Natalie Pepin, I told her I really wanted to learn how to make soap.

“But I’m afraid of lye,” I confessed. I suggested maybe we should do candles instead.

“No,” she told me. “Let’s do soap.”

Story continues below advertisement

Pepin is a Harvard graduate who, after completing her studies, decided to return to homestead in Alberta and now lives with her family in an off-grid cabin in the province’s Tawatinaw Valley. Through her business, ReSkilled Life Learning Centre, Pepin teaches a variety of homesteading skills, Indigenous arts and ancestral crafts, including tanning and beading, moccasin making and soap.

“These skills weren’t only practical. They hold clues into the lives of our ancestors,” Pepin says. “They tell us about their character, about how they got through difficult times and the things that were important to them.”

Pepin says she has always been “very artsy” and started learning traditional arts and skills as a way to connect with her Métis culture, particularly around the work of women, a part of history not always documented.

Although Pepin was passionate about environmental studies and business during her time at Harvard, she says she felt drawn to the work she could do at home preserving traditional skills and knowledge and sharing the foundational human skills “that allowed us to exist and got us to this point in time.” She says her final project at school was titled, “From Harvard to Homestead.”

Open this photo in gallery

Natalie Pepin teaches homesteading skills, Indigenous arts and ancestral crafts, including tanning and beading, moccasin making and soap.

Handout

Pepin says many people are – like me – both interested in, and intimidated by, the prospect of soap making from scratch. While it does involve working carefully and taking some basic safety precautions (like wearing gloves and goggles), she says most people are surprised at how safe and simple it is. Her experience is reassuring.

“Soap is kind of magical in that you’re taking two or three very different ingredients and combining them and they turn into something different,” she says. “... There’s a chemical reaction, there’s a process that takes place. And it’s like alchemy, you create something different. And I think that’s interesting to people.”

Pepin says she thinks many people are interested in soap making because it’s a practical thing we use every day and an economical, artisanal skill we can easily adapt to our own tastes and preferences.

Story continues below advertisement

She points out that soap making was a traditional practice of the Métis and of cultures all around the world, one of those fundamental and essential skills that she says can connect us with each other and our broader human history.

“It feels so old school to say I’m going to make soap, and there’s a piece of pride in maintaining those old skills,” she says. “It makes you feel connected to the things before you.”

Join us at tgam.ca/craftclub on Tuesday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. ET to learn soap making with Natalie Pepin of ReSkilled Life, and keep up to date on other Globe Craft Club events with our Facebook group.

Globe Craft Club Lesson two: How to make soap

Supplies
  • A small container of lye crystals (available from soap making or hardware stores, usually in the drain cleaning section) – pure lye crystals only
  • 60 oz rendered lard or tallow, coconut oil or olive oil
  • 1 litre distilled water
  • Any scents or colorants you’d like to use, including dried flowers, clay, charcoal, herbs or essential oils
Equipment

(Any of this equipment can be what you already use for cooking or food preparation.)

  • 3 heat-safe measuring cups or mixing bowls, 1 litre or bigger
  • Wooden spoon
  • Measuring cups
  • Measuring spoons
  • A sensitive digital scale. A bathroom scale will not work. A regular kitchen scale will work if it is sensitive enough to measure 0.1 oz increments. The lye measurement is quite specific.
  • A silicon bread baking pan or soap moulds (The soap will stay in the mould a week or two, so use something you can do without.) A cardboard box or thin metal pan will also work, but the soap will stick so silicone will be easiest to get it out.
  • An immersion blender or wooden spoon
  • A large pot or slow cooker for warming oil
  • A kitchen thermometer (a candy thermometer if you have, but a digital thermometer is also fine. A medical thermometer will not work.)
  • Rubber gloves (dish gloves or disposable)
  • Eye protection
  • Rubber spatula

How to participate: Join our Facebook group and keep up to date on our upcoming crafts here.

If you make any of these projects, tag us on Instagram (@globeandmail) or Twitter (@globeandmail) and use the hashtag #globeCraftClub.


Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies