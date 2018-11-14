Gold, silver and red: Spectacular shoes for all your holiday party needs

GOLD STANDARD
No 21 heels, $935 at Specchio. Rosie Assoulin trousers, $1,940 at The Room at Hudson’s Bay. Tights, $20 at Simons.
PURPLE REIGNS
Dries Van Noten boots, $1,295 at Specchio. Helmut Lang skirt, $840 at Hudson’s Bay. Tights, $19 at Simons.
HELLO, STUDS
Celine heels, $1,350 at Nordstrom. Simone Rocha dress, $4,260 at The Room at Hudson’s Bay. Olivia Ra socks, $36 at Legs Beautiful.
RED ALERT
Gianvito Rossi slingbacks, $1,098 at George C. Dries Van Noten skirt, $2,160 at Holt Renfrew. Tights, $12 at Simons.
SOLE QUEEN
No 21 creepers, $1,350 at Specchio. Smythe coat, $1,195, Dries Van Noten skirt, $855 at Holt Renfrew. Red Sky socks, $15 at Frances Watson.
HOT HEELS
Prada wedge sandals, $1,490 at Nordstrom. Christopher Kane dress, $3,480 at The Room at Hudson’s Bay. Socks, $120 at Prada.
SILVER SCENE
Miu Miu boots, $880 at Nordstrom. Dries Van Noten skirt, $1,375 at Holt Renfrew. Simone Wild socks, $50 at Frances Watson.
MIRROR, MIRROR
Nicholas Kirkwood oxfords, $1,400 at Davids. Comme des Garçons skirt, $2,200 at Holt Renfrew. Stance socks, $20.50 at Nordstrom.
ON POINT
Aquazzura mules, $715 at Davids. Tights, $24 at Nordstrom.
Styling by Georgia Groom. Set design by Kristen Lim Tung. Model: Shelby Furber at Sutherland Models. Photo assistant: Hannah Kiviranta.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.