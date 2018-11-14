Gold, silver and red: Spectacular shoes for all your holiday party needs

GOLD STANDARD

No 21 heels, $935 at Specchio. Rosie Assoulin trousers, $1,940 at The Room at Hudson’s Bay. Tights, $20 at Simons.

PURPLE REIGNS

Dries Van Noten boots, $1,295 at Specchio. Helmut Lang skirt, $840 at Hudson’s Bay. Tights, $19 at Simons.

HELLO, STUDS

Celine heels, $1,350 at Nordstrom. Simone Rocha dress, $4,260 at The Room at Hudson’s Bay. Olivia Ra socks, $36 at Legs Beautiful.

RED ALERT

Gianvito Rossi slingbacks, $1,098 at George C. Dries Van Noten skirt, $2,160 at Holt Renfrew. Tights, $12 at Simons.

SOLE QUEEN

No 21 creepers, $1,350 at Specchio. Smythe coat, $1,195, Dries Van Noten skirt, $855 at Holt Renfrew. Red Sky socks, $15 at Frances Watson.

HOT HEELS

Prada wedge sandals, $1,490 at Nordstrom. Christopher Kane dress, $3,480 at The Room at Hudson’s Bay. Socks, $120 at Prada.

SILVER SCENE

Miu Miu boots, $880 at Nordstrom. Dries Van Noten skirt, $1,375 at Holt Renfrew. Simone Wild socks, $50 at Frances Watson.

MIRROR, MIRROR

Nicholas Kirkwood oxfords, $1,400 at Davids. Comme des Garçons skirt, $2,200 at Holt Renfrew. Stance socks, $20.50 at Nordstrom.

ON POINT

Aquazzura mules, $715 at Davids. Tights, $24 at Nordstrom.

Styling by Georgia Groom. Set design by Kristen Lim Tung. Model: Shelby Furber at Sutherland Models. Photo assistant: Hannah Kiviranta.