 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Lighten up − you can wear pastels and still look professional

Lighten up − you can wear pastels and still look professional

Odessa Paloma Parker
Special to The Globe and Mail

While saturated colours are usually favoured during warmer months, paler, dustier tones are poised to warm up everyone’s wardrobe this spring. One of the most pleasing aspects of pastels is that they make other colours really stand out; even a simple black T-shirt looks more polished when paired with shades of light green and blue.

One trick to making pastels look crisp is to find pieces with elevated silhouettes. Take the Reiss pale pink linen-blend jacket, for example; its sharp shoulders and notched lapels add an air of elegance to a breezy fabric and almost beach-worthy colour. Adding navy or black pieces to the ensemble will anchor the look and keep it from appearing too resort-worthy.

There’s a range of colours that are muted but still have an element of saturation to them – I’m calling them hyper pastels. Designer Haider Ackermann offers a suit for the spring season that’s done in a lilac shade that has a bit of pop. These hues are a great option for trying the pastel trend. Tiger of Sweden’s straight-fit trousers, done in a pumped-up apricot colour, would look great with a black sports jacket and crisp white shirt.

Story continues below advertisement

If you’re only willing to dip your toe into pastels for the moment, don’t discount the impact of an eye-catching accessory. The much-loved Chukka boot style by Clarks comes in a pale blue hue – they would look great with dark denim as well as khakis. Remember to keep them in good repair; shoddy suede looks worse in lighter shades.

Have a style query that needs solving? Send your questions to oparker@globeandmail.com.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading…

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.