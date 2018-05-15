Lighten up − you can wear pastels and still look professional

While saturated colours are usually favoured during warmer months, paler, dustier tones are poised to warm up everyone’s wardrobe this spring. One of the most pleasing aspects of pastels is that they make other colours really stand out; even a simple black T-shirt looks more polished when paired with shades of light green and blue.

One trick to making pastels look crisp is to find pieces with elevated silhouettes. Take the Reiss pale pink linen-blend jacket, for example; its sharp shoulders and notched lapels add an air of elegance to a breezy fabric and almost beach-worthy colour. Adding navy or black pieces to the ensemble will anchor the look and keep it from appearing too resort-worthy.

There’s a range of colours that are muted but still have an element of saturation to them – I’m calling them hyper pastels. Designer Haider Ackermann offers a suit for the spring season that’s done in a lilac shade that has a bit of pop. These hues are a great option for trying the pastel trend. Tiger of Sweden’s straight-fit trousers, done in a pumped-up apricot colour, would look great with a black sports jacket and crisp white shirt.

If you’re only willing to dip your toe into pastels for the moment, don’t discount the impact of an eye-catching accessory. The much-loved Chukka boot style by Clarks comes in a pale blue hue – they would look great with dark denim as well as khakis. Remember to keep them in good repair; shoddy suede looks worse in lighter shades.

Have a style query that needs solving? Send your questions to oparker@globeandmail.com.

