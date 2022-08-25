YouTube creator Jamie Paige points to the return of early 2000s fashion as the reason why the claw clip has made a comeback.

“It’s the perfect device to pull some or all of your hair back and it really creates the most perfect effortless and cool look,” she says.

Paige recommends treating the clips as an accessory to enhance your outfit that can co-ordinate with your clothing or add a bright pop of colour against hair.

“Also have fun with how you clip the hair,” she says. “I love twisting my hair and clipping the twist in place with a clip. It’s quick, easy and it’s definitely more interesting than a simple pony.”

My recommendation: With a brief interlude in the 2010s for a model-off-duty-inspired topknot, claw-clips have been my go-to hair accessory for some 25 years, and thankfully they’re as cool today as they were on Friends’ Rachel Green back then. As a means of keeping hair out of your face, they tend to be more forgiving on strands than their elastic counterparts. Equally important, they’re easy to style, adding some playful colour or chic sophistication to your look. I love perusing options at the Alexandre de Paris counter at Le Bon Marché when I’m in Paris, but there are plenty of equally beautiful and more affordable clips out there, like these from Toronto hair care company Thic, which are made from biodegradable cellulose.

Handout

Thic Clip Duo, $41 through thicproducts.com.

Need some advice about your skin and hair care routines? Send your questions to ritual@globeandmail.com