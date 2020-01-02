Style News: Hammam Spa opens new location in Toronto’s Bayview Village

The Hammam Spa has been a temple of relaxation on Toronto’s King Street West for nearly 15 years. Now, founder and owner Celine Tadrissi is bringing her expertise north to the city’s Bayview Village Shopping Centre, offering a beautiful new way to escape city living. The Hammam Spa by Céla is a 13,000-square-foot space spread out over two storeys that includes 26 treatment rooms, a tea lounge and, of course, its signature steam room. The decor is an ode to traditional hammams and Turkish baths while incorporating Canadian imagery, a personal touch from Tadrissi.
On the menu are the popular Turkish bath and body treatments, which employ products by Céla, the in-house skin-care line made using Canadian botanicals (the Hammam Spa has been rebranded to include Céla in its name). As a designated SkinCeuticals flagship, Hammam offers facials and peels using its professional products. Massages, manicures, pedicures and waxing complete the services, which Tadrissi explains go beyond occasional indulgence. “Hammam was always meant to be not just a treat but a full wellness ritual,” she says.
Hammam has also expanded its roster of aesthetic experts with the addition of cosmetic and plastic surgeon Dr. Sean Rice, who brings with him in-demand medical aesthetic services such as dermal fillers, Botox, laser treatments and more. Offering these services is an evolution that Tadrissi says was inspired by her clients, who were looking to elevate their medical treatments into a spa day. “We both had the same philosophy of taking it to a different level in a very sophisticated and proper medical manner,” Rice says of the partnership. “It’s nice to bring everything under one roof,” Tadrissi says.
Hammam Spa by Céla, Bayview Village, 2901 Bayview Ave., Toronto, 416-366-4772, hammamspa.ca.
Style news
Documentary feature film Toxic Beauty will be premiering on CBC’s Documentary Channel. Airing Jan. 5 at 9 pm, the film was directed by Canadian Screen Awards-winner Phyllis Ellis. It examines the chemicals used to make cosmetics and personal care products and follows a class action lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson, which found that its baby powder was linked to ovarian cancer. Ellis speaks with scientists, lawyers, advocates, regulators, politicians, plaintiffs, survivors and women who have since lost their lives. Throughout the film, a Boston University medical student measures the impact of more than 27 products on her body.
Ahead of the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die, which premieres in April, Omega has revealed the timepiece that 007 sports in the film, the Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition. The brand worked closely with the Bond filmmakers and star Daniel Craig on the design of the 42mm Seamaster, which is slightly slimmer than the standard Diver 300M models. It features a brown aluminum bezel ring and dial with a caseback engraved with numerals that follow the format of military-issue watches, including the number 62, a reference to the year of the original Bond film. For more information, visit omegawatches.com.
The Yorkville location of the Detox Market in Toronto has revamped its upper level into a spa room dedicated to Odacité, the California-based beauty brand known for its plant-based serums, boosters and mists. Called the Temple of Beauty Facial at The Detox Market, the two treatments available are the hour-long Temple of Beauty Facial, exclusively using Odacité products, and a 20-minute Express Fatigue Relief Gua Sha Face Massage. The location is now taking reservations for appointments beginning Jan. 9, which can be made by e-mailing spa@thedetoxmarket.com.
Apple has unveiled its new retail home at the CF Toronto Eaton Centre. Located on the ground level of the downtown shopping centre, it is twice the size of the previous store that employed just 42 staff members when it opened in 2006, predating the iPhone. In addition to Apple’s in-demand tech offerings, the store features shopping avenues along the side walls showcasing 150 products and Apple-enabled accessories. The addition of an open area called the Forum and its 20-foot-wide video wall enables the store to host free Today at Apple sessions, which offer live lessons on photography, coding and more.