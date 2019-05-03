Handmaid’s Tale star Amanda Brugel shares her Mother’s Day wish list

“You know the saying, ‘It takes a village'? Well, I am equipped with an entire city,” Amanda Brugel says.
The Canadian actor has recurring roles on both The Handmaid’s Tale and Kim’s Convenience, while also raising two young boys. “My mother lives quite close to me and she is my saving grace. I also have cousins and caregivers that are always willing to cover my 4:30 a.m. pickups. I wouldn’t have a career without them.”
Juggling motherhood with a successful career is always challenging, but Brugel’s work can be uniquely tricky, as she deals with an especially dark subject playing Rita in the acclaimed adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel.
“This season will deliver unexpected alliances, particularly for Rita,” she says. The show is filming Season 3 in Toronto and her sons often visit set (Brugel recently shared a photo of herself in costume, hugging her youngest son, Phoenix, with the caption “Bring your Kids to Gilead Day”).
Later this year, Brugel will add a role in the Netflix production Snowpiercer to her growing list of roles. Needless to say, she’s deserving of at least one day off, which she’ll take in honour of Mother’s Day.
“Mother’s Day always starts with a lovely breakfast and then we go for a walk by the lake. We skip stones, search for shells and then finish with a four-course dinner made by my mommy,” she says. “Yes, I make my mother cook on Mother’s Day. She’s the best chef I know!”
At the top of her Mother’s Day wishlist is a homemade card. “I live for homemade cards, especially if they include a family portrait. I learn a lot about how my kids view me as a mother. I’m usually wearing a gown with running shoes and I’m always smiling.”
Here she shares a few other gift ideas for moms to give and receive.
NIOD Multi-molecular Hyaluronic Complex
“This is a staple in my skin-care regime. It keeps my skin plump, hydrated and glowing. The price point is fantastic.”
NIOD Multi-molecular Hyaluronic Complex, $60 at Hudson’s Bay.
Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind
“I easily devour any book by Yuval Noah Harari. He’s part historian, part crystal-ball reader. His views on artificial intelligence, in particular, are fascinating to me.”
Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari, $23 at Indigo.
Bath & Body Works Candle
“This is what my home smells like. I have at least three of these bad boys burning at all times. Try the high-intensity version if you’re feeling brave.”
Bath & Body Works Mahogany Teakwood three-wick candle, $25.50 at Bath & Body Works.
Atelier Cologne fragrance
“I go through bottles of this fragrance like nobody’s business. I am stopped at least three times a day by strangers inquiring about my fragrance. It’s sexy and clean and so different.”
Atelier Cologne Philtre Ceylan fragrance, US$315 for 100mL at Atelier Cologne.
Jenny Bird earrings
“Jenny Bird is funky and charming and feminine all at once. But these earrings are a definite conversation starter and can move from casual to glamour in an instant.”
Jenny Bird Separate Ways asymmetrical earrings, $95 at Jenny Bird.
