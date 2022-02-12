With celebrities such as Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian making a somber statement in all-black ensembles, it’s safe to say that goth fashion has made a major comeback. To experiment with the look makeup-wise, L’Oréal Paris Canadian makeup artist Jodi Urichuk says to start with a dark eye or lip, although she also points out that devotees of the dark side will typically wear both at once.

“I immediately turn to shades like black, burgundy, eggplant or coffee on the lips,” she says. If the thought of black lipstick at a Zoom meeting first thing in the morning is a bit harsh, try Urichuk’s recommendation of a burgundy lip applied with a gradation. “Use a deeper lip liner and be sure to blend those lines,” Urichuk says. For an eye focus, she recommends a bold graphic liner or a smudged-out halo effect using black eyeshadow. “Smudged and smoky eyes don’t have to be perfect. Lived-in black eyeshadow or liner is always cool.”

My recommendation: While attending the Paris couture shows with Kanye West in January, actor Julia Fox wore an enormous black graphic eye look that was hard to miss. Evocative of 1980s music icon Siouxsie Sioux, it offered a fresh interpretation of goth makeup and was a reminder that vamping it up with liquid liner is always chic.

L’Oréal Paris Flash Cat Eyeliner, $14 at drugstores (lorealparis.ca).

