Heavy metal: Look for serious hardware embellishing handbags and jewellery this fall

In a poppy hue, Longchamp’s Amazone style is a standout shoulder bag for light packers. Amazone bag, $1,140 at Longchamp (longchamp.com).
Plastic fantastic
For an alternative to metal, a diminutive Pierre Hardy piece is embellished with a cartoonish strap in orange acetate. Pierre Hardy Micro Alphaville bag, $1,120 through pierrehardy.com.
Cable news
When mixing chain elements, try to vary the scale from oversized loops to finer links. (Clockwise from top) Earrings, $475, necklace, $775, both at Mulberry (mulberry.com). Goossens Lhassa necklace, €650 through goossens-paris.com.
Multi flex
The latest iteration of Chanel’s iconic 2.55 purse, the Chanel 19 (pictured right, at back) features an oversized curb chain for carrying it in the crook of your arm. (Clockwise from top) Flap bag $5,500, pink waist bag, $4,200, Flap bag, $5,800, Chanel 19 bag, $7,225 at Chanel (chanel.com).
Heavy metal
A Michael Kors style combines two of autumn’s big trends: dark florals and the colour purple. Bancroft bag, price on request at Michael Kors (michaelkors.com).
Layered take
Find styling inspiration in Japanese brand Adeam’s autumn collection and combine chain necklaces in varying textures and hues to personalize this trend. (From top) Adeam pearl choker, $295, gold chain necklace, $205 through adeam.com. Vintage green chain necklace, white chain necklace, both price on request through caroletanenbaum.com.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY NATASHA V; STYLING BY NADIA PIZZIMENTI; PROP STYLING BY STEPHEN SEVERN
