 Skip to main content

Style Heavy metal: Look for serious hardware embellishing handbags and jewellery this fall

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Heavy metal: Look for serious hardware embellishing handbags and jewellery this fall

Whether it’s a new handbag or piece of statement jewellery, make sure your fall accessories incorporate some serious hardware

For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Linked in

Open this photo in gallery

Natasha V/The Globe and Mail

In a poppy hue, Longchamp’s Amazone style is a standout shoulder bag for light packers. Amazone bag, $1,140 at Longchamp (longchamp.com).

Read the full Style Advisor: September 2019 edition

Plastic fantastic

Open this photo in gallery

Natasha V/The Globe and Mail

For an alternative to metal, a diminutive Pierre Hardy piece is embellished with a cartoonish strap in orange acetate. Pierre Hardy Micro Alphaville bag, $1,120 through pierrehardy.com.

Cable news

Open this photo in gallery

Natasha V/The Globe and Mail

When mixing chain elements, try to vary the scale from oversized loops to finer links. (Clockwise from top) Earrings, $475, necklace, $775, both at Mulberry (mulberry.com). Goossens Lhassa necklace, €650 through goossens-paris.com.

Story continues below advertisement

Multi flex

Open this photo in gallery

Natasha V/The Globe and Mail

The latest iteration of Chanel’s iconic 2.55 purse, the Chanel 19 (pictured right, at back) features an oversized curb chain for carrying it in the crook of your arm. (Clockwise from top) Flap bag $5,500, pink waist bag, $4,200, Flap bag, $5,800, Chanel 19 bag, $7,225 at Chanel (chanel.com).

Heavy metal

Open this photo in gallery

Natasha V/The Globe and Mail

A Michael Kors style combines two of autumn’s big trends: dark florals and the colour purple. Bancroft bag, price on request at Michael Kors (michaelkors.com).

Layered take

Open this photo in gallery

Natasha V/The Globe and Mail

Find styling inspiration in Japanese brand Adeam’s autumn collection and combine chain necklaces in varying textures and hues to personalize this trend. (From top) Adeam pearl choker, $295, gold chain necklace, $205 through adeam.com. Vintage green chain necklace, white chain necklace, both price on request through caroletanenbaum.com.

PHOTOGRAPHY BY NATASHA V; STYLING BY NADIA PIZZIMENTI; PROP STYLING BY STEPHEN SEVERN

Visit tgam.ca/newsletters to sign up for the weekly Style newsletter, your guide to fashion, design, entertaining, shopping and living well. And follow us on Instagram @globestyle.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.