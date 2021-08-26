 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Style

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Herschel offers up its back to cool options

Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

As many students return to the classroom, September is poised to be a back-to-school season like no other. “I think this is the most important back to school we’re ever going to have,” says Jamie Cormack, co-founder and managing director of Herschel Supply Co., a Vancouver-based company that specializes in bags of all sorts, including backpacks. “We really set out to be an expert in the category,” Cormack says.

When Cormack and his brother, Lyndon, founded Herschel Supply in 2009, their goal was to breathe life back into bags. “Outside of outdoor and luxury, there really wasn’t a lot going on,” he says. Offering styles that range from backpacks, duffles, totes and crossbody to luggage and accessories for adults and children alike, Herschel is often inspired by the needs of world travellers. “We’ve always said that we want to be travellers, not tourists,” Cormack says. In addition to back-to-school-ready backpacks, some of Herschel’s popular styles include hip packs, which Cormack says are ideal for shorter day trips close to home, and a new line of insulated coolers, backpacks and totes.

Now available in some 90 countries, Herschel is undertaking design partnerships with the likes of movie franchise Star Wars, skateboarding brand Independent Truck Company and Andy Warhol. Collaborating with like-minded brands and artists is an approach that reflects Herschel’s Vancouver home base. It’s a city that offers the best of the outdoors and creative culture. “We always take a design philosophy that we have one foot in nature and one foot in the city,” Cormack says.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

10312-04920-OS_04.jpg Herschel images Handout

STEPHEN WILDE/Handout

Day/Night Herschel Heritage youth backpack, $80.

Open this photo in gallery

10789-03270-OS_02.jpg Herschel images Handout

STEPHEN WILDE/Handout

Miller backpack, $75.

Open this photo in gallery

11071-05290-OS_01.jpg Herschel images Handout

STEPHEN WILDE/Handout

Insulated Pop Quiz cooler 12 pack, $100.

Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies