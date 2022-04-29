Hilary MacMillan Home extends the brand’s ethos to blankets, pillows, rugs, coasters and more.Handout

Canadian fashion designer Hilary MacMillan is bringing her signature panache from the runway to the living room. This month, the Toronto-based women’s-wear designer introduced Hilary MacMillan Home, a 24-piece collection of housewares. “We wanted to expand into more of a lifestyle brand and create things in different categories,” MacMillan says.

MacMillan launched her namesake brand in 2013, becoming a fixture at Toronto’s fashion week. Known for her contemporary styles, over the years she’s made waves as a fashion pioneer in social advocacy. Worn by Victoria Beckham, her Varsity Jacket Collection raises funds for female-focused organizations Up With Women and Black Women in Motion. Her entire line has been made of cruelty-free fabrics since 2016. She also introduced extended sizing, ranging from US 2 to 28 and XS to 4X, in 2020.

Hilary MacMillan Home extends the brand’s ethos to blankets, pillows, rugs, coasters and more. “It rings really true to what we do as a brand. We always have a lot of colour and prints and patterns,” MacMillan says of the new additions. Her picnic-ready throw blankets are available in two custom prints: an oversized animal print and one featuring tigers. “They come with a bag holder so they’re easy to take on the go,” MacMillan says. Fabrics are sourced from the same European mills that supply the textiles for her apparel.

Hilary MacMillan Home, hilarymacmillan.com.

Knitted blanket with vegan leather holder, $95.

Pillow with vegan down insert, $155.

Glass bud/candle vase, $65.

