Holt Renfrew looks to Southeast Asia for its latest international shop-in-shop

In 2013, Holt Renfrew launched H Project, a new specialty department devoted to socially responsible products that are ethically and sustainably made. Part of that initiative has included shining a light on the designers and artisans of specific global regions through Uncrate a Culture, a curated selection that brings their traditional craftsmanship to Holt Renfrew’s clients across Canada. Over the years, those areas have included Africa, India, South America and Canada in celebration of the sesquicentennial. From now until midsummer, its latest spotlight is on Southeast Asia.
At the fifth iteration of Uncrate, discover a selection of goods curated from six countries in the Pacific region: Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Laos and Papua New Guinea. Featuring apparel, handbags and accessories, jewellery and homeware from nearly 20 brands, every item in Uncrate Southeast Asia fulfills H Project’s socially responsible ethos and is made with sustainable materials, is charitable and/or is produced by local artisans and communities.
Storytelling is also at the core of Uncrate a Culture and each item at Uncrate Southeast Asia comes with its own individual journey and backstory, such as Kayu’s Postcard Embroidered Straw Pouch. Featuring an embroidered raffia postcard motif, it was handmade in the Philippines by artisans paid a living wage using Indigenous techniques. Plus, $10 from the sale of each pouch will support Room to Read, a non-profit organization that assists with education and literacy for girls.
H Project Uncrate Southeast Asia, at select Holt Renfrew locations across Canada, holtrenfrew.com.
Style news
Canadian style advocate Suzanne Rogers has announced that the fifth event in her philanthropic fashion series, Suzanne Rogers Presents, will showcase Victoria Beckham. Suzanne Rogers Presents Victoria Beckham will take place this coming November and is hosted by Rogers alongside event chair Sylvia Mantella. The midday event will include a fashion presentation with Beckham followed by a lunch. Proceeds from the event will benefit several child-focused charitable initiatives including Camp Ooch and the Penelope Neuroblastoma Foundation, with additional causes and programs to be confirmed closer to the date.
Reducing, reusing and recycling are on the agendas of two international brands in Canada. Australian eyewear brand Dresden is bringing its zero-waste frames to Toronto via three new retail locations. Its closed-loop manufacturing system allows the brand to make frames from recycled plastics and waste materials. And Swiss skin-care brand Weleda has partnered with recycling company TerraCycle to offer an easy way to recycle packaging waste from its Skin Food line. Packaging, once collected via free prepaid shipping, is cleaned and melted into hard plastic that can be remoulded to make new recycled plastics.
Luxury art studio Moss & Lam has taken over Scavolini’s Toronto showroom to launch a new series of art furniture, wall coverings, and sculptures. Called Home | Casa | Maison | Haus, this pop-up marks the first time that many of the handmade artworks and furniture created by the Toronto-based studio will be available to consumers. Founder Deborah Moss has been commissioned by the world’s top interior designers, including Yabu Pushelberg, Rockwell Group, Tony Chi and Peter Marino. Visit her celebration of a well-curated home now until May 25.
At this year’s Scotiabank Contact Photography Festival, visit Krow, the new fashion-focused exhibition featuring a series of photos of 23-year-old, Canadian born, transgender male model, actor and singer Krow. The images, shot by photographer Carlyle Routh, will illustrate Krow’s transformation as an androgynous male model. On display at OnlyOneGallery (5 Brock Ave.) until May 14, the exhibition is a collaboration between content platform Xposed and Hugo Boss’s Hugo brand. A portion of the proceeds from the sales of prints will support Toronto’s 519 community centre, LGBTQ2S initiatives and trans youth programs.