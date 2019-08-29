 Skip to main content

Houseware store Wyrth targets young shoppers with affordable, design-forward pieces

Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail
Housewares retail store Wyrth is stocked with the modern millennial in mind.

When the time came for Joey Benitah to outfit his first Toronto apartment, he did what any brother would do and turned to his younger sister, Rachel, for help. “We were shopping all over the city and we found it very difficult. We were really struggling to find a retail store where she and I liked the aesthetic design of the products, where there were quality products, but affordable,” he says. In July, the brother-sister duo opened the doors to Wyrth, a housewares store stocked with the modern millennial in mind.

The shopping experience at Wyrth begins at the in-store café and ice cream bar, where guests are greeted by a wall of nostalgic cereal toppings to nosh on while they browse. The store itself features a wide selection of flatware, barware and home decor such as candles and vases, as well as inventive kitchen gadgets from brands such as Joseph Joseph. “They have some pieces that you never thought you needed until you see them, like this whisk, it has the scraper on the side,” Rachel says. “We were very inspired by our own experiences. Living in a small apartment, space is very limited, so a lot of these fun gadgets are really handy,” Joey adds.

Although still in their early days, the Benitahs already have an expansion plan for Wyrth, beginning with opening a full-service restaurant next door and launching e-commerce.

Wyrth, 98 Orfus Rd., Toronto, 416-519-6978, wyrthhome.com.

Style news

Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto is opening the doors to new and revamped stores. Earlier this month, Hugo Boss revealed its newly refurbished store. Featuring digital elements in a warm, refined environment, the 5,000-square-foot shop currently features the latest Fall 2019 Boss men’s and women’s-wear collections. And Korean beauty brand Innisfree has chosen the mall as the location of its first Canadian store. Known for using ingredients sourced from South Korea’s Jeju Island, the brand focuses on natural elements and the modern store design reflects that ethos.

Montreal’s Frank and Oak has introduced its first Circular Denim collection, a new production method that incorporates recycled denim fabric into new styles. As part of the Frank and Oak Responsible Denim Lab, the line is made by first collecting worn-out jeans destined for landfill, breaking them down and removing impurities before combining the used material with new fibres to create a fresh pair of jeans. To celebrate the launch, Frank and Oak has introduced eight new styles for men and women, including wide-leg options. For more information, visit frankandoak.com.

Vancouver-based brand Herschel is the subject of a new Nordstrom exclusive. From now until Sept. 29, Pop-In@Nordstrom x Herschel will offer an exclusive collaboration between Herschel and Olivia Kim, Nordstrom’s vice-president of creative projects. The collection features Herschel backpacks, duffle bags, crossbody bags, hip packs and more in four fabrications, including tiger faux fur, colourful corduroy, deep-pile fleece and canvas. Colourblocked hardshell luggage will make an instant impression at the airport. New items include patches in various languages, a T-shirt and sweatshirt. The collection is available online and in store at Nordstrom’s downtown Toronto and Vancouver locations. For more information, visit nordstrom.com/pop.

Home-decor brand CB2 has teamed up with men’s style magazine GQ on a collaboration. CB2 x GQ is designed for the man looking to outfit his home as stylishly as his wardrobe. The collection features a mix of furniture and accessories evocative of mid-century modern but with an industrial touch, primarily in a neutral palette of black, white and grey. Available as of Aug. 29, the collection was mainly inspired by cities known for their architecture, including Chicago and Palm Springs, Calif. For more information, visit cb2.com.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Read most recent letters to the editor.

