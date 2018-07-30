How balms are blowing up the beauty world

Multitasking products have been all the rage in the beauty world for a few years now. First came the BB creams, developed in South Korea and combining the benefits of skin care with the look of foundation, followed quickly by multipurpose sticks, pots and powders that could highlight, contour and define in one go. For the original all-in-one, however, look no further than the humble balm.

Typically made with oils, waxes and butters and stored in a tube or jar, a balm should be present in every medicine cabinet, even the most minimalist ones. In fact, any follower of the ruthless Marie Kondo method of decluttering should make room for a balm, as it can take the place of countless other products. Keep one in your purse, on your desk and in your car to tend to dry skin (including cuticles), fly-aways in your hair, thirsty lips, errant eyebrow hairs and any minor skin irritations. I like to apply a balm to the high points of my cheekbones and eyelids for a dewy, au naturel shine.

Céla skin care founder Celine Tadrissi says that her Essential Balm lives up to its name. In addition to six key Canadian botanicals, her formula contains coconut and bergamot oils and Amazonian cupuacu butter. “I like that it can be used on hair, it can be used all over the body. It’s an amazing hydrator, it smells great, and it works so well on ingrown hairs, skin irritations, bug bites,” Tadrissi says.

WHAT TO TRY

This iconic product was originally created in 1930 by Elizabeth Arden to heal a child’s grazed knee and is also available in a fragrance-free formula.

Elizabeth Arden Original Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant, $29 at Hudson’s Bay, Shoppers Drug Mart and London Drugs (elizabetharden.com).

This beautiful tube is stacked with six hydrating plant butters and six moisturizing oils, including the brand’s signature extracts of blueberry, blue elderberry, evening-primrose, juniper berry, rosemary and lavender.

Céla Essential Balm, $45 through thisiscela.com.

Based on an ancient formula said to be used by Queen Cleopatra, today this cult favourite boasts a celeb following rumoured to include modern pop culture royalty such as Madonna and Rihanna.

Egyptian Magic All Purpose Skin Cream, $47.99 through well.ca.

