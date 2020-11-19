How can I colour my eyebrows at home?

When considering a DIY approach to eyebrow tinting, the experts agree that you should err on the side of caution. “I definitely don’t consider the brows to be an experimental area,” says Breigh Bellavance, national brow artist at Benefit Canada. “There’s a reason why there’s brow specialists.” Considering the defining arches belonging to Brooke Shields, Frida Kahlo and Eugene Levy, not to mention model and actor Cara Delevingne, whose covetable caterpillars single-handedly made brows the beauty obsession of the last decade, I have to agree.
That’s not to say there are no at-home remedies for your brow-colour woes. To conceal the odd grey or pigment-free eyebrow hair, Bellavance recommends using a tinted gel such as Benefit’s Gimme Brow+, which comes with a petite, easy-to-use brush. Its formula doesn’t actually dye your eyebrow hairs but will effectively coat any that are lighter in shade, while adding pigment and volume all around. For those who prefer a more significant style of tinting, either to conceal greys or to match your overall hair colour, Gimme Brow+ can be used in between professional tinting and shaping appointments, which Bellavance says should be booked monthly, depending on your comfort level.
Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+, $32 at Sephora, Shoppers Drug Mart and through indigo.ca.
Need some advice about your skin and hair care routines? Send your questions to ritual@globeandmail.com
