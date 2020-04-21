 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Style

How can I fake a glow, even if only my cats will see it?

Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail
Enjoying the outside world from the confines of home makes it a challenge to enjoy the sunlight. With new innovations in the self-tanning category, faking a glow indoors is easier than ever. There’s no shortage of products to experiment with at home and there’s also no reason to wind up with an orange tint. Try easing into your self-tan with a product that offers buildable colour, such as the Everyday Gradual Tanning Milk from Bondi Sands, an Australian line that’s new to Canada. The line also offers foam-based options for more dramatic results. Bear in mind that, before applying any self-tanning product, it’s important to exfoliate skin to get an even finish. Keep skin hydrated with a moisturizer to help extend the tan for as long as possible.

If you’re looking for a quick fix ahead of your next video Zoom session, don’t underestimate the power of a bronzer. This cosmetic powder can be brushed across the forehead, bridge of nose, tops of cheeks and chin, as well as on the neck and chest for a subtle glow. Nars recently introduced its beloved bronzing powder in a new matte formula, which takes a pass on shimmer for a natural-looking finish.

Nars Matte Bronzing Powder in Samoa, $50 through narscosmetics.ca.

