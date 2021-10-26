Spotted on model Gigi Hadid and rapper Saweetie, copper has emerged as the It hair colour of the season. Hairstylist and colourist Nathaniel Quong says that copper and auburn tones have been popular requests with his clients at Parlour Salon in Toronto’s Beaches neighbourhood. “Lots of people are coming in who are interested in a natural but fun colour,” he says of the appeal of the fiery hue. “Warmer tones are really coming back into style, which is a really good shift from these grays and blues we’ve been having.” Before diving in, Quong says to consult with a colourist to determine which tone will best suit your skin and whether you’d prefer all-over colour or a more subtle balayage, or highlighted, effect.

Like an intense love affair, fiery hair can also fade quickly. Quong recommends protecting your investment with a colour-safe shampoo and using a colour-depositing conditioner to help hold onto that salon-fresh shine and add warmth back into your hair.

My recommendation: A colour-depositing conditioner contains pigments that subtly and temporarily enhance hair colour. Available in both a cool and a warm red, Goldwell’s Color Revive Color Giving Conditioners match the brand’s professional hair colour shades.

Goldwell Dualsenses Color Revive Color Giving Conditioner, $23 at Goldwell salons and through amazon.ca.

