How can I give my white tops a stylish boost?

Open this photo in gallery In her spring collection, London designer Rejina Pyo gave an otherwise unassuming top some oomph. Handout

In London designer Rejina Pyo’s spring collection, she added demure distressing, tie-sleeve detailing and a twist at the collar to give an otherwise unassuming top some oomph. Meet the new blouse, which acknowledges both our need for wardrobe basics and our craving for clothes with personality.

Pyo has built a name for her brand by updating classics in novel – but not unwearable – ways. And this sentiment is setting the tone for the humble white shirt this season, when you can find options from mild to wild. J. Crew’s crepe top has a faux-wrap detail that dresses it up without making it fussy. It would look as great with a pencil skirt as it would with jeans; to get more mileage out of it, consider wearing a colourful camisole underneath.

Reiss’s blouse has a silhouette similar to a well-worn leather jacket, with wide lapels and a slouchy body. Wear it with a slimmer-fitting trouser for day, or tuck into a decadent maxi skirt for an evening occasion. And feel free to experiment with jewellery. A chunky necklace would balance out the blouse’s neckline.

On the more adventurous side of the scale, Canadian designer Sid Neigum offers a light cotton-blend top with a slight boat neck and exaggerated ruched sleeves. It’s definitely dramatic, but when paired with cropped black trousers and a pair of loafers, it could easily become part of your new uniform. Spring ease is just that easy.

Have a style query that needs solving? Send your questions to oparker@globeandmail.com.

Open this photo in gallery Handout

Drapey crepe faux-wrap top, $89 at J.Crew.

Open this photo in gallery Hanout image

Eleanora v-neck top, $195 at Reiss.

Open this photo in gallery Handout rom NET-A-PORTER

Sid Neigum ruched cotton-blend blouse, US$160 through Net-a-Porter.

