How can I prepare my feet for sandal season at home?

“Hydration, hydration, hydration is the key,” Angie Barnetson says. The esthetics program manager and nail instructor at the Blanche Macdonald Centre aesthetics and nail school recommends regularly exfoliating feet with a loofah and extending your body lotion application down below the ankles. Or, schedule a weekly footcare session where you apply your moisturizer or oil to your feet and cool your heels for 30 minutes.
Look for a product with shea butter or, for a lighter feel, coconut oil. To help with polish application, Barnetson suggests finding a way to steady yourself. “I’m a little bit older and I can’t bend down that far, so I put my foot up on a stool,” she says.
Choose a lighter shade of polish that will be more forgiving with regrowth. And remember that foot care goes beyond looks. “It’s not just beautification,” Barnetson says. “It’s keeping your feet healthy.”
My recommendation: There are so many beauty brands offering great body products with shea butter or coconut oil: Weleda, The Body Shop, SheaMoisture, Toronto’s Lala Skin Essentials – I could go on. Personally, I can’t wait to try the Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream, a new launch from Rihanna’s Fenty line, which never disappoints.
Fenty Skin Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream, $51 through fentyskin.com and sephora.ca.
