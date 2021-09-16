 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Style

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

How can I reduce heat damage to my hair?

Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

While stay-home orders allowed us to reduce hair-washing and the subsequent blow-drying and heat styling, polishing up our coifs to leave the house may be becoming more frequent this fall. There are a range of things that can damage hair, such as rough brushing, chemical treatments and heat caused by tools including blow-dryers, curling irons and straightening irons. To reduce heat damage, try increasing the distance of your dryer from your hair. A 2011 Korean study found that blow drying hair from a distance of 15 centimetres with continuous motion caused less damage. It can also help to reduce the temperature of your tools.

My recommendation: My usual hair-styling routine has always been to blow my hair dry as quickly as possible by flipping my head upside down and aggressively running a round brush through it, a technique that doesn’t require much skill or finesse. The results are not great, so I often then use my flat iron to smooth things out. I started using Dyson’s new Flyaway attachment a few weeks ago and have noticed a huge difference in my hair’s appearance. Designed to reduce flyaways and leave hair smooth using the Coanda effect (where hair is gently pulled toward the device with air flow), it’s meant that I no longer need that added time with the flat iron. Dyson’s hair appliance is definitely an investment but it could be helpful if you share my lack of styling skills.

Open this photo in gallery

Dyson

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, $500 at Dyson stores and through dysoncanada.ca.

Story continues below advertisement

Need some advice about your skin and hair care routines? Send your questions to ritual@globeandmail.com

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies