It’s amazing what fresh flowers, a fresh haircut or a fresh new makeup look can do to lift your mood. With the arrival of spring and the easing of mask-wearing guidelines in many provinces, this season presents a unique moment to revisit your beauty routine. There’s no better place to start than by asking an adviser at your favourite cosmetics counter, salon or drugstore for their advice, whether about a different shade of lipstick, a product that’s new to you or even an application technique. Their expert eye can help you get out of a rut, offering flattering tones and keeping current trends in mind, while taking your lifestyle – including your budget and schedule – into account.

My recommendation: I love wearing highlighter, a product that accentuates your natural face shape while literally bouncing the light off your skin to a luminous, lit-from-within effect. Available in powder, liquid, cream and balm formats, highlighters can include a hint of colour, such as a pink or bronze, or simply a transparent sheen. I alternate between Fenty Beauty’s Match Stix Glow Skinstick, RMS Beauty’s Luminizer (which comes in a petite pot that’s perfect for travel), M.A.C’s game-changing Strobe Cream and Chanel’s Baume Essentiel. They’re all foolproof to apply and leave a natural-looking glow.

Chanel Baume Essentiel Multi-Use Glow Stick, $60 at Chanel counters.

Need some advice about your skin and hair care routines? Send your questions to ritual@globeandmail.com