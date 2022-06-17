With the continuing fashion craze for all things 1990s, skinny eyebrows are making a comeback, as seen on the recent miniseries Pam & Tommy and fashion-forward celebrities such as model Bella Hadid. Those who lived through the decade know that being tweezer-happy can have long-term consequences and over-plucking hairs sometimes leads to brows that don’t grow back. “We’re all paying for that now,” says Kyla Dufresne, founder of laser and wax bar Foxy Box, which has locations in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

Dufresne explains that one way to get this on-trend look without lasting damage is by styling brows into a high arch, either through professional brow lamination or using a brow gel, then trimming brow hair into the desired shape. “We can create that great shape with an arch and bring them up and to create that fluffy look that stays,” she says. If you have lighter coloured brows, you can also use makeup to define the shape with a darker pencil when you want to create the look of a higher arch. Use a lighter pencil or concealer when you want to minimize the appearance of your brow hairs.

My recommendation: Watching beauty trends come and go and come back again has made me wary of anything with permanent consequences, so I won’t be picking up my tweezers for a retro Pamela Anderson vibe any time soon. Between professional brow treatments (I love a tint and lamination), this gel pencil from Maybelline easily helps fluff and define my brows for a strong look.

Handout

Maybelline New York Tattoo Studio Brow Lift, $17 at drugstores and through maybelline.ca and amazon.ca.

