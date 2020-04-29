How can I stop stress from taking a toll on my skin?

Stress has been proven to have a negative impact on various aspects of our health, including the condition of our heart, nervous system and gut. It can also show up on the skin, our body’s largest organ, through symptoms including increased sensitivity or redness and aggravations to conditions such as eczema, psoriasis, acne and rosacea. “You have to trust that your skin is trying to tell you something,” Jennifer Brodeur, founder says of the Montreal-based skin-care line JB Skin Guru.

The best solution is to avoid stress, but these days that’s easier said than done. Brodeur recommends adopting preventive lifestyle habits such as getting enough sleep and exercise and drinking plenty of water. “Until you’re able to slow down the stress within your body and mind, the skin will keep reacting,” Brodeur says.

Take a moment when washing your face to observe your skin for any changes that may indicate stress. Brodeur recommends avoiding hot water, which can further aggravate skin, and switching up your skin-care routine by applying water-based products followed by an oil. She also suggests trying a sheet mask, which is a self-care standby for a reason: wearing one forces you to slow down and take a breather. To calm skin, look for one with hydrating and soothing ingredients. “If you take these baby steps on the outside," Brodeau says, "you’ll lessen the impact of those internal factors.”

Story continues below advertisement

JB Skin Guru Le Masque, $75 for a pack of three through jbskinguru.com.

Sign up for the weekly Style newsletter, your guide to fashion, beauty and design, and follow us on Instagram @globestyle.