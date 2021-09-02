How can I switch up my makeup look for fall?

Toronto-based makeup artist Wendy Rorong says that, this fall, she’s loving a thinner eyeliner look, focusing more on the outer half of the eyelid and extending a thin line just a little bit. “It makes the eyes look more flirty and elongated,” she says, Rorong uses a felt tip or liquid liner to get a precise line and a kohl liner to intensify the look. While this type of a cat-eye can be an intimidating technique, Rorong says there’s no reason to let it stress you out. “Even as a professional makeup artist, I still make mistakes sometimes, which is okay because makeup is not permanent,” she says. A pointy cotton swab soaked in micellar water can tidy up any mess.
My recommendation: After reading that “makeup looks with white eyeliner” was a trending search term among gen Z users on Pinterest, I decided to emulate the makeup look of Toronto-based designer Dorian Who. Her infectious style often includes an on-point cat eye in white, which she told me is done in her go-to liner from the Sephora Collection. A classic black cat-eye will never go out of style, but switching it up in white feels fresh and, dare I say, youthful.
Sephora Collection Eyeliner Pencil To Go, $8 at Sephora (sephora.ca).
