How can I wear blush and a mask?

It may seem pointless to apply blush when your face is covered by a mask, but Toronto-based makeup artist and hair stylist Robert Weir says there are some ways to sport a rosy glow while respecting public health advice. “If you like that eighties, sculpted look, you can push the blush almost back to your temple towards your ears,” he says. To keep blush from completely rubbing off onto your mask, Weir recommends using a powder formula followed by setting spray. If you do choose a cream formula, he suggests applying a thin layer of translucent setting powder on top as well as a setting spray to keep it from budging. And don’t be shy. “For me, there was a while where a hint of blush was enough, it was more about contouring. Now, I fully embrace blush,” Weir says, pointing to Gen Z’s appreciation for the product. “They put blush on the nose, the forehead, the cheeks – it’s everywhere. They love a rosy, rosy face right now, and I’m here for it.”
My recommendation: Several new blushes have launched of late, including Bite Beauty’s Daycation Whipped Blush, a cream formula and the Pat McGrath Labs Divine Blush Collection. I’ve been wearing Hermès’s new Silky Blush Powder, which has super-luxe packaging that makes me feel like I’m getting ready for a special event.
Silky Blush Powder, $103 at Hermès (hermes.com).
