How do I choose a grooming gift for the stylish guy in my life?

Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail
Joel Dart, owner of Jacob & Sebastian, a specialty beauty and grooming shop in Toronto, recommends first considering your guy’s daily routine and then looking for ways to enhance it. If he’s into skincare, look for “special treatments like masks or scrubs, extras that maybe aren’t their everyday ritual,” says Dart, pointing to a luxe line such as Vermont’s Tata Harper.

For men accustomed to professional shaves, consider ways that they can channel that fresh feeling at home. “It’s so special and nice to get great shaving products,” says Dart. “Because they can’t go to the barber and get their beards done professionally, a lot of people are already thinking of gifting some more professional barber supplies.”

And for the fitness buff in your life, look no further than Oribe’s Côte d’Azur Replenishing Body Wash, one of the prime amenities stocked in the change rooms at Barry’s. “It seems to have made such an impression on members that they’re coming in to have that experience at home,” says Dart. “A little gift pack that will remind someone of their favourite place could be really fun.”

Kevin Whittaker LeVoyeurPhoto.co/Handout

Baxter of California Beard Line-Up Shave Gel, $26 at Jacob & Sebastian .

Need some advice about your skin and hair care routines? Send your questions to ritual@globeandmail.com

