The hormonal changes of menopause can have an impact on skin, something beauty brands are addressing through creams designed specifically to care for these changing needs. Natalie Gore, an education expert for skin-care brand Vichy, explains that, generally speaking, a decrease of dehydroepiandrosterone during perimenopause causes skin to become thinner, leading to a loss of volume. Postmenopause, a decrease in the production of lipids can lead to dryness. She also says that the stress hormone cortisol increases during menopause. “This has this crazy impact on the skin, amplifying all of the effects of menopause that we’re already dealing with,” she says.

My recommendation: Shopping for skin care can be an overwhelming experience at the best of times, but especially so when your skin is expressing some new, perhaps even unwanted, needs. With day and night creams specifically for perimenopause and postmenopause, Vichy’s recently revamped Neovadiol collection helps take the guesswork out of caring for skin during this phase of life. Menopausal skin care is a neglected category, and one that I expect we’ll soon be seeing a lot more attention being paid to over the next few years as skin-care-obsessed millennials begin to enter their 40s.

Vichy Neovadiol Redensifying Plumping Day Cream, $60 at drugstores and through vichy.ca.

Vichy Neovadiol skin cream.Handout

