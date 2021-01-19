How do I include a face oil in my routine for added hydration and moisture?

The last facial appointment I had before Toronto went into lockdown in November was with Vee Mistry, a gifted aesthetician who opened a private treatment studio, Skin by Vee, in March of last year. Vee is incredibly knowledgeable about skincare and has an enviable glow, so I asked her for her expert advice on oil protocol. “I love oils,” she says. “They’re a really great occlusive product, which really helps shield the skin, especially during this time of year when we’re losing a lot of water and hydration.”
According to Vee, general best practices are to apply your skincare products in order from thinnest to thickest. “Technically, your thinnest serum should go on first, your oil should then go on top and then your moisturizer on top of that,” she says. This is because the more watery formulas are meant to penetrate deeper into the skin. That said, there are some exceptions to the rule when it comes to oils, so check your individual product’s instructions.
In terms of timing, Vee recommends applying your oil both in the morning and at night but cautions that oil may not provide the best base for cosmetics. Instead, try mixing your oil with your moisturizer to give your skin a dewy appearance.
Elemis Pro-Collagen Definition Facial Oil, $110
