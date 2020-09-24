Just because you have nowhere to go, doesn’t mean you can’t wear makeup

Working from home with limited social engagements in your calendar, it can be easy to let the routines that make us feel like ourselves slip. I’ve certainly lost track of a lot of the joy that comes with cosmetic self-expression over the past few months. So when I recently connected with Christine Quinn, the real estate agent and reality TV star that steals scenes with her fearless personality on Netflix’s Selling Sunset, it seemed like a good opportunity to ask for advice on rediscovering that spark.

Quinn, who partnered with Shoppers Drug Mart on its For the Love of Beauty campaign, says maintaining her extroverted style while her social life is on hold has been helpful. “In terms of staying sane, I still like to put makeup on and take pictures and do fun things because it does make me feel good,” she says.

Both Quinn and I are firm believers in the mood-lifting power of makeup. “Sometimes you wake up and you feel great and sometimes you wake up and you don’t feel as great. It’s the little things that can just kind of help boost your confidence,” she says. For an immediate boost, Quinn swears by Clinique’s felt tip liner. “I’ve tried everything out there and that’s my favourite," she says. Of course, she is also devoted to a reality-star beauty signature: a great pair of false lashes.

Story continues below advertisement

Clinique Pretty Easy Liquid Eye Lining Pen, $29 at Shoppers Drug Mart.

Need some advice about your skin and hair care routines? Send your questions to ritual@globeandmail.com

Sign up for the weekly Style newsletter, your guide to fashion, beauty and design, and follow us on Instagram @globestyle.