How do I know if I have mask-ne or if the irritation on my face is something else?

“Mask-ne is a catchall phrase that describes worsening or developing of pimples under a face mask,” says dermatologist Jerry Tan. He explains that mask wearing can also cause or aggravate a variety of different skin conditions that may resemble acne, including rosacea, dermatitis and folliculitis. This is because increased humidity and temperature of the air underneath the mask can lead to changes in the skin’s microbiome, while friction from a mask’s fabric or even dyes present in the mask can irritate skin. To reduce any skin irritation and outbreaks, Tan recommends wearing a clean mask and using gentle skin-care products that are fragrance-free. He says that typical over-the-counter acne treatments contain ingredients such as benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid or glycolic acid, which may only aggravate pimple-like bumps. “Unfortunately, all of those [ingredients] can be very irritating when the skin is already irritated,” he says. “In general, what I would recommend is to stay with products that are very gentle with none of those types of ingredients. Make sure you have a good moisturizer to repair the barrier and get a proper diagnosis.”
My recommendation: Known for being gentle, the CeraVe brand has recently become a TikTok sensation. Its new cream-to-foam cleanser is fragrance-free and pH balanced, and has been kind to my rosacea.
CeraVe Hydrating Cream-to-Foam Cleanser, from $15 at drugstores and through cerave.ca.
