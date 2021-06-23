How do I reduce plastic in my sun protection routine?

Over the past few years, sun protection products have been reformulated without certain ingredients to reduce their impact on coral reefs and ocean life. Now, it’s packaging that’s getting an ocean-friendly makeover. David Katz is the founder and CEO of Plastic Bank, a Vancouver-based company that partners with beauty brands to reduce plastic waste. It’s part of what’s become known as the blue beauty movement, which is focused on limiting plastic waste in an effort to protect oceans. Katz explains that small changes in our personal care routines, such as reducing and recycling, can have an effect on our environment. “Do your research and purchase from brands that are committed to being plastic pro-active and are working toward plastic positivity,” he says. “Invest in quality products that use sustainable packaging.” This includes sun-protection products, which are increasingly available in plastic-free packaging such as biodegradable paper. “The small changes we all make today will have an incredible impact on our planet tomorrow,” Katz says. “Our choices matter, and it’s no different when it comes to personal care.”
My recommendation: Canadian company Attitude recently introduced an easy-to-apply sunscreen stick wrapped in a biodegradable paper tube instead of the usual plastic container.
Attitude SPF 30 Sunscreen Stick, $16.95 at Shoppers Drug Mart and through ca.attitudeliving.com, well.ca and amazon.ca.
