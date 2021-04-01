 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Style

How do I temporarily cover my grey hairs?

Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail
Celebrity stylist Jason Lee says there are a few options for those looking to ease their way into grey. Hair waxes can offer effective coverage, especially on darker hair, but Lee says their texture is only suitable if your cut is on the short side. “It’s a very heavy styling product,” he says. For those with longer hair styles, he suggests that a temporary spray colour would be more suitable. “Waxes and sprays are good for now especially as salons are closed. That is definitely something that will help,” he says. “If you have this really, really intense grey line and brown ends and it’s driving you nuts, I would resort more to a spray. That would help camouflage and blend out that stark contrast.” However, if salons are open where you live, a professional colourist can help guide you through this journey. “You would come in and get a ton of highlights to lighten it a lot. It really does help to blend out the grey,” he says

My recommendation: My hair is shoulder length and has been lightened from brown to blonde, so I gave L’Oréal Paris Colorista Spray a try. The colour was vivid and very temporary – it disappeared completely from my hair with one shampoo (I should note here that the same cannot be said for the towel I used while applying the spray, which didn’t come clean in the wash). Keep in mind that everyone’s hair is different so please ask for professional advice on what will work best in your situation.

Open this photo in gallery

Handout

L’Oréal Paris Colorista Spray, $17 at mass retailers (lorealparis.ca).

Need some advice about your skin and hair care routines? Send your questions to ritual@globeandmail.com

