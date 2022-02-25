If you’ve been watching Euphoria, you’ll likely have taken note of the cast members’ striking makeup, which often incorporates a lot of bold green eye looks. Keeping up with the trends of Gen Z doesn’t require replicating these out-there styles, and can be done in a way that’s tasteful, says Maybelline New York lead makeup artist Grace Lee.

“I would recommend wearing green as a thin liner along the lash line so it’s not this big, chunky green eyeliner,” Lee says. “A fine army green in a very faint line would look really pretty against the lash line.” She also suggests a gentle wash of green eye shadow paired with a neutral tone such as taupe, light brown or beige. “That neutralizes the green in a way so you’re pairing it off with colour theory but it doesn’t look so in-your-face.”

My recommendation: I wore a lime-green liner to my local pub for dinner hoping it might get some strong reactions, or at least a passing comment. It got zero, which made me wonder if green eye makeup is best used in a go-big-or-go-home situation.

Handout

Nyx Professional Makeup Epic Wear Liner in Emerald Cut, $11 at drugstores, mass retailers and through nyxcosmetics.ca.

