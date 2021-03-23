 Skip to main content
How does getting a good night’s sleep affect how I look?

Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail
QuietOn Sleep Earbuds.

In her new book, I Am Invincible, 75-year-old fashion designer Norma Kamali shares her advice on what she describes as aging with power. This revolves around adopting a healthy lifestyle, starting with sleep. “To me, it is the best health and beauty secret of all time,” she writes. “When I sleep well, I embrace the next day and all of its challenges from a place of calm and control. I feel better. I look better.” Indeed, a 2017 study in Stockholm found that restricted sleep affects facial appearance negatively and actually decreases others’ interest in engaging with a sleep-restricted person. Kamali’s advice is to consider bedtime a special nightly ritual. She suggests keeping your bedroom cool, dark and smelling good, investing in bedding that makes you feel good (Kamali loves a silk pillowcase) and mentally preparing for bed while you wash your face and brush your teeth. Last but not least, schedule a time each evening when you unplug from your devices.

My recommendation: As much as I can be protective of my rest, living in a big city means my sleep will nearly always be disturbed by something I can’t control: noise. I’ve been wearing QuietOn’s Sleep Earbuds to bed for weeks now and have noticed a huge improvement in my sleep quality. Their noise-cancelling function softens nearly everything, from my neighbours’ late-night chatter to passing firetrucks.

QuietOn Sleep Earbuds, $299 through quieton.com.

Need some advice about your skin and hair care routines? Send your questions to ritual@globeandmail.com

