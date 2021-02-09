 Skip to main content
How should I apply a perfume oil versus my usual spritz?

Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail
There are many ways to anoint the body with scent, including perfume oil. At her Halifax-based fragrance company, the 7 Virtues, Barb Stegemann has recently introduced perfume oils to her natural and vegan offerings. She says that any fragrance made with natural oils will impart the benefits of aromatherapy. “Scent is the most powerful of all senses, located in the back of the brain where our emotional responses are wired and tapped into,” she says.

Stegemann also points out that the application process of an oil is more tactile than that of an eau de parfum, an experience she likens to connecting inward during a meditative yoga class. Each of The 7 Virtues’ perfume oils has a roller made of a gemstone that corresponds to the aromatherapy benefits of the scent, and Stegemann hopes this will help nurture personal rituals, like her nightly application while she sets her intentions for the following day. “When you set your intentions and focus on what you want and where you are going, your subconscious mind does the work for you while you sleep, and you wake up with the answers to challenges you faced.”

The 7 Virtues Vanilla Woods Perfume Oil, $89 at Sephora.

Need some advice about your skin and hair care routines? Send your questions to ritual@globeandmail.com

Sign up for the weekly Style newsletter, your guide to fashion, beauty and design, and follow us on Instagram @globestyle.

