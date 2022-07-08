Contemporary Calgary’s LOOK2022

It was a triumphant return to gala throwing, as the city’s public contemporary art gallery, hosted LOOK2022. The event ran with, and I really do mean ran, with a Studio 54 theme. There was a life-sized, plastic horse fit for a Bianca Jagger entrance, Champagne serving models in angel wings, aluminum foil clad walls a-la Andy Warhol’s famed factory, and for one night only, an impressive exhibition of the pop artist’s greatest hits. Studio 54 as a party theme has been done to no end and rarely, I must admit is it done with success. At this latest however, the iconic club’s freedom of expression and brand of unabashed exuberance were very much felt.

Cocktails for major donors was followed by a swish sit-down dinner and a splashy auction with a dazzling array of substantial works on the auction block. The crowd was a spectacular mix of people coming together to raise just shy of $1-million to support the gallery’s programs and exhibits. The sartorial set mingled with bankers, art makers and dealers galore and even Calgary’s mayor Jyoti Gondek was there, seated across from yours truly at dinner beside Contemporary Calgary CEO David Leinster. To my right was the unfailingly spirited Kelly Streit, model agent extraordinaire and Contemporary Calgary board member who returned as event co-chair. Nearby was artist Douglas Coupland, who served as an honorary chair of the event alongside philanthropist M. Ann McCaig, author Kelly Oxford and artist Adrian A. Stimson. To my left was legendary artist and educator John Will, who starred in a Chris Cran-directed short film that premiered during dinner, which centred on Will’s run-in with Warhol. Nearby too was Brett Sherlock, Christie’s International Consultant, who masterfully stirred-up more than $400,000 at the live auction (Heather Bala Edwards and k.d lang, who made an appearance to encourage bids, were its sponsors).

Bruce Bailey’s Canadian Fête Champêtre

One week earlier, art collector Bruce Bailey hosted his second gathering in support of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA). He welcomed 600 guests on the grounds of his country estate outside of Toronto and raised a remarkable $1-million for the museum’s programs and exhibitions. Donations were also made to the Canadian Opera Company and the Inuit Art Foundation and in honour of the affair, artist Peter Doig donated his painting Study for Iron Hill (1991) to the Quebec institution (the first work by Doig to enter the MMFA’s collection). The event paid homage to Paris’s 1863 Salon des Refusés (“exhibition of rejects”), an audacious show of anti-establishment and contemporary art for its time. Seated for lunch in Bailey’s picturesque hayloft, guests of honour included Suzanne Rogers, NFL star Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and MMFA director Stéphane Aquin. Others out included: Mary-Dailey Desmarais, director of the curatorial division at the MMFA, COC music director Johannes Debus, East Room founder and fête sponsor Derreck Martin, opera star Ambur Braid, painters Margaux Williamson and Matt Beasant, and numerous philanthropic supporters including Belinda Stronach, Carol and David Appel and Jennifer Ivey, who all served on the committee.