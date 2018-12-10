 Skip to main content

How to create a custom cosmetics experience for the beauty product lover on your Christmas list

How to create a custom cosmetics experience for the beauty product lover on your Christmas list

Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail
Fixy Makeup Creation & Repair Kit, US$48 through fixymakeup.com.

James Prechel

The customization trend has taken the beauty world by storm, with everything from shampoo to foundation now available in made-to-measure formulas and packaging that literally has your name on it. These one-of-a-kind items make for a thoughtful gift, and one that’s sure to be a hit come unboxing time.

Lipstick is the category that’s having the most fun with personal product experimentation. For the full customization experience, nothing tops a visit to Bite Beauty’s Lip Lab in Toronto, a lounge-like space where customers can select the shade, finish and flavour of their dream bullet. Yves Saint Laurent Beauty offers personalized engraving on fragrances and lipsticks, as well as custom lipstick caps with special designs including lips, stars and hearts, which can be ordered online. Meanwhile, Guerlain’s Rouge G de Guerlain lipstick comes in a selection of reusable cases in various colours and prints, each of which boasts a double mirror for application on the go.

Taking that personalization to the next level are DIY makeup brands that give customers the tools to create their own colour cosmetics at home. Sets such as Fixy’s Makeup Creation & Repair Kit include simple tools to blend new shades using existing makeup powders – or put a powder that has cracked apart back together with the help of its binding spray.

