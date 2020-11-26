 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Style

Register
AdChoices

Tips for shipping holiday gifts where they need to be, safe and on time

Gayle MacDonald
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Company websites also offer valuable tips on how to wrap and properly package gifts to ensure they arrive at their destination in one piece.

asife/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

A whopping 81 per cent of Canadians are planning to do their holiday shopping online this festive season, according to a survey from FedEx. In anticipation of a flood of deliveries, major courier companies and Canada Post are asking customers to shop and ship early if they want their gifts to reach loved ones before the holidays.

“We’re calling this season ‘The Shipathon,’” says Lisa Lisson, FedEx Express Canada’s president, who adds the pandemic has fuelled the increase in e-commerce. Pre-COVID, FedEx projected the U.S. domestic market would hit 100-million packages per day by 2026. The market is now expected to hit this mark by 2023. The same jump holds true for Canada.

To ensure there are no disappointments, it’s important to familiarize yourself with guaranteed delivery cut-off dates, all of which are readily available on each company’s website. Canada Post, for instance, has a deadline of Dec. 13 for expedited parcels across the country and Dec. 21 for its Canada Post Priority, which is next business-day delivery. Purolator, FedEx and UPS say customers who want next-day shipments to arrive by Dec. 24 should ship no later than Dec. 22.

Story continues below advertisement

These companies’ websites also offer valuable tips on how to wrap and properly package gifts to ensure they arrive at their destination in one piece. Fragile items, for instance, should be wrapped individually with cushioning, whether it’s newspaper, bubble wrap or tissue paper, around each piece. Double-boxing is also strongly recommended for fragile items to minimize breakage. If you’re sending art, another tip is to place a strong piece of cardboard on the front and back of picture frames, surrounded by padding, to reduce pressure on the glass.

Gift or shoe boxes should be placed in a corrugated outer box. Apply at least three strips of packaging tape to the top and bottom sides of the container using the H-taping method. Go for the heavy-duty stuff; masking tape and scotch tape should not be used. Make sure the address and/or shipping label is on the most visible part of the container, away from any folds or seams.

Each website also has helpful tips for packaging in the most eco-friendly way. For example, recycled brown paper is a better option than traditional wrapping paper. A 2017 study by environmental group Zero Waste Canada found 540,000 tonnes of wrapping paper – the equivalent of the weight of 100,000 elephants – ends up in landfills following the holidays.

Another alternative is to wrap presents in a Christmas tea towel or used pieces of fabric, tied up neatly with eco-friendly twine made from jute, hemp or sisal.

Sign up for the weekly Style newsletter, your guide to fashion, beauty and design, and follow us on Instagram @globestyle.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies