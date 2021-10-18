 Skip to main content
How do I get that healthy, glowing skin look?

Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail
bobbi Brown skin cream

Makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes is known for her celebrity clients’ glowing skin. When asked to spill her beauty secrets, she says that it all comes down to skincare. “The thing that I think is so important about glowy, fresh, gorgeous, glossy skin is making sure that your face is properly clean,” she says. “You’ve got no dead skin on your face and no dullness lingering that is going to inhibit your skin from glowing the most.” Achieving that base through exfoliation can be done either with a product, such as a brightening toner or serum, or with your washcloth.

Hughes is also strategic about the placement of her skincare prior to applying makeup, applying the products with a thinner texture all over her face while reserving thicker textures for places where she knows her skin is dryer, such as her cheeks. “It’s a priming technique that will make sure your makeup is going to last longer,” she says. Finally, after applying a foundation or a CC cream to the face, she recommends using a powder on areas prone to oiliness, such as the T-zone.

My recommendation: This cream from Bobbi Brown is a primer/moisturizer combo that hydrates while prepping skin for your makeup. I love that it leaves a dewy base so foundation looks natural.

Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base, $81 at Shoppers Drug Mart (shop.shoppersdrugmart.ca).

Need some advice about your skin and hair care routines? Send your questions to ritual@globeandmail.com

