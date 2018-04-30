How to incorporate baths into your beauty routine

Open this photo in gallery From top: Oceania Nano Sens, Blu Bathworks BT6200 Amanpuri 2 and Aquatica True Ofuro Tranquility Heated Japanese Bathtub.

I think we can all agree that you’re either a bath person or you’re not. I definitely fall into the former category and have long employed the Calgon “take me away” approach to soothe my soul at the end of a trying day. The wellness benefits of a good soak have been known since the days of the ancient Romans, who built temples to steep themselves in thermal spring water. Today, even the vessel itself incorporates features to maximize the benefits of bath time.

Bains Oceania is a manufacturer based in Thetford Mines, Que., that produces tubs and showers. In addition to designing gorgeous standalone soaker tubs, the company is constantly engineering different ways to improve your bath experience. One of its recent innovations is the Nano Sens, a pressurized air system that creates micro bubbles in the water. “They’re so small that you can’t see them,” says Mireille Ell Couture, Oceania’s national sales and marketing manager.

According to the brand, the benefit of these micro bubbles is that, as opposed to regular bubbles, they’re small enough to get into pores, helping to achieve a deep clean while stimulating cell renewal. “When we shower and bathe, we never get into our pores. We only wash on the surface,” Couture says. She says the result is baby-soft skin and, anecdotally, she’s seen Nano Sens improve the symptoms of skin conditions such as psoriasis. “Because of the oxygen, it gets your skin cells what it needs to rejuvenate,” she says.

What to try

Get bubbling by adding Oceania’s Nano Sens to your bathroom. Its rejuvenating properties are said to have anti-aging benefits.

Oceania Nano Sens, from $2,850 through oceania-attitude.com.

Amanpuri means “place of peace” in Sanskrit, and Vancouver’s Blu Bathworks channels that energy via modular shelving, giving everything you need for your soak its own designated place.

Blu Bathworks BT6200 Amanpuri 2, from $12,515 through blubathworks.com.

Calgary-based Aquatica came up with the idea of this full-body immersion tub during a cold winter and integrated a heating system to keep the water at 40 C. In May, the company will be releasing new models that include hot-tub-style temperature adjustments.

Aquatica True Ofuro Tranquility Heated Japanese Bathtub, from $11,368 through aquaticabath.ca.